‘Reality test’ speaks otherwise of Kejriwal’s water quality claim: Manoj Tiwari

Uddhav set to be elected leader of Sena-NCP-Cong combine MUMBAI: In the changing political dynamics in Maharashtra after the resignation of Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine has decided to elect Uddhav Thackeray as its leader...

Indian-American student’s kin express shock over her killing HYDERABAD: Relatives of a 19-year-old Indian-American student, who was sexually assaulted and strangulated to death in the US, on Tuesday expressed deep shock and grief over her killing. In their...

India, Israel share and value same principles of democracy: Modi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked the Israeli leadership for their wishes on Constitution Day, saying the two countries share and value the same principles of democracy....

Ayodhya verdict: Sunni Waqf Board not to file review petition, yet to decide on 5-acre plot LUCKNOW: The Sunni Central Waqf Board decided on Tuesday that it would not file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, but was yet to...

Cong boycott of Constitution Day celebrations insult to Ambedkar: Ravi Shankar Prasad NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised the Congress on Tuesday for boycotting the Constitution Day celebrations in Parliament and said it was an “insult”...

Govt mulling amending law to make reporting child marriages mandatory: Smriti Irani NEW DELHI: The government is considering amendments to the Prevention of Child Marriage Act to make reporting of child marriages mandatory for the agencies concerned, Women and Child Development minister...

Govt plans to merge 2 UTs – Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli; Bill introduced in LS NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday introduced in the Lok Sabha a Bill to merge two Union Territories — Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli — into one....

Israeli Prez, PM greet India on Constitution day; call it landmark document JERUSALEM: Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday congratulated India on the 70th anniversary of adopting the Constitution, calling it a “landmark” document that reflects the...

Pak SC suspends govt’s decision on Army chief Bajwa’s tenure extension ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the decision to grant a three-year term extension to the powerful Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in a major blow to Prime...