India Post

‘Reality test’ speaks otherwise of Kejriwal’s water quality claim: Manoj Tiwari

November 26
16:12 2019
NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said his party has got a “reality test” conducted to establish the veracity of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that there is no problem related to water quality in the city.

“We went to all the places where Kejriwal said his government laid new water and sewer pipelines in the last four years to address complaints related to water quality,” Tiwari said during a press conference. A video clip was played during the conference in which people can be seen complaining about water quality in areas like Karawal Nagar, Sant Nagar and Burari. PTI

