India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

‘Really special achievement’: Schutt on Australia’s world record

‘Really special achievement’: Schutt on Australia’s world record
April 05
11:32 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MOUNT MANGUANAI: After creating the world record for most consecutive ODI wins, Australia bowler Megan Schutt on Monday said that it is a really special achievement and the team could not stop talking about it after the match against New Zealand.

The side achieved the feat after defeating New Zealand (White Ferns) in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday at Mount Maunganui. The record for most consecutive ODI victories was held by Ricky Ponting’s team as they had registered 21 wins on the trot in 2003. But with this win over New Zealand, the Australian women’s team registered its consecutive 22nd win and as a result, the side created a world record.

“That was really special. Our arms went a little bit dead from holding them up so long chatting about it, waiting for the team song. It was really cool. The streak was something we did not speak about before we went onto the field (on Sunday) but we definitely spoke about it after because it is a really special achievement,” cricket.com.au quoted Schutt as saying.

“Afterwards most of us did go for a bit of a beverage. It was not a late night but just some casual conversation and it was cool to see which people had played all 22 games. I am no spring chicken and I’d played a fair few of them as well, so it was cool to go through those,” she added.

Talking about the ongoing series against White Ferns, Schutt said: “I think it is a really good chance for us as a team to get used to the conditions and trial the brand of cricket we want to play for the World Cup. I have been to New Zealand a few times now, so the conditions are not a surprise to me, I know them pretty well.”

“It is not too dissimilar to Australia, it probably just keeps a little lower and slower with a little more swing … but for players like (fast bowlers) Tayla Vlaeminck and Darcie Brown who have not been here before, to still be ripping through at that pace and get some swing, it is an added benefit,” she added.

New Zealand and Australia will now lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Boomi Coffee

Best Instant Coffee in The USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Indian-American activist fights ... - https://t.co/5A8yBCUdxP Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #JoKaur
h J R

- April 5, 2021, 10:36 am

India's plan ensures #Vultures rule skies once again - https://t.co/zYgivicGub Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AreVulturesDangerous #DelhiVultures #GetRidOfVultures #IndiaVultures #VulturesCircling #VulturesInIndia #VulturesNewDelhi #Vultutres
h J R

- April 5, 2021, 10:32 am

New USTR slams India's high tariffs, equalisation levy - https://t.co/ND2odNmfRL Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Community #Diaspora #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #FIA #GDP #GDPLoss #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianEconomy
h J R

- April 5, 2021, 10:27 am

'Letter-bomb' blast: Post HC ... - https://t.co/53uSFsog0i Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #100Crore #AjitPawar #AnilDeshmukh #BJP #Congress #India #MahaVikasAghadi #MVA #NCP #ParambirSingh #Political #RahulGandhi #SachinWaze #SharadPawar #ShivSena #TRPScam
h J R

- April 5, 2021, 10:25 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.