India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Realme 9 Pro or 9 Pro plus might be launched in India soon

Realme 9 Pro or 9 Pro plus might be launched in India soon
January 19
10:31 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Realme VP Madhav Sheth on Tuesday teased that the company is bringing either the Realme 9 Pro or the 9 Pro+ to the Indian market soon.

Realme recently brought its Realme 9i to India (actual sales begin on Jan 22).
Sheth teased on Twitter that Realme is bringing either the Realme 9 Pro or the 9 Pro+ to the Indian market.

As per GSM Arena, the Realme 9 Pro is expected to bring a 6.6-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED of 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 695, and a 64MP main camera. The Realme 9 Pro+ might come with faster 65W charging, a 50MP main camera, and a 16MP selfie. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Tags
BankingBSEEconomyequityIndian economyNiftyRealMeRealMe 9 ProRealme 9 pro plusRealme India LaunchRealme Latest UpdatesRealMe MobileSensexTechbiz
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 14th, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.