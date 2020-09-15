Reasons Why You Need To Have An Intro And Outro In Your YouTube Videos

Gone are the days when a traditional approach of marketing brought fruitful results for the businesses. In this digitized era, when everything is online, brand expertise and marketing professionals use relevant techniques to build their customer base and retain potential customers. Amidst several online marketing techniques, vlogging or video blogs are highly popular.

Youtube is a popular platform to introduce and promote your business with relevance and a high engagement level. Whether it targets an audience or keeping the potential customers engaged, it is the most renowned platform. Use relevant techniques to ensure seamless communication, along with better engagement. Creating a video, which attracts every user, is not rocket science.

Only the best online video editor can add magical elements to it. Besides this, the two most essential parts of a video is an intro and outro. Before we move ahead to know why to include them, let’s examine what an intro and outro mean.

Introduction or a video intro is the introductory part that lets the audience know about you, your brand, and how dedicated you are. Similarly, the outro is the ending, which includes a call to action. If the user likes your video, outro helps them continue with your further blogs, downloads, and a free guide.

These two aspects of a video summarise your vision, mission, aims, and objectives. It is best to take help of different softwares. Apart from providing a prolific intro, they take possible care to keep the viewers induced. Here are the reasons why you should have an intro in your YouTube video:

Creates a long-lasting impression: Intros and outros in a YouTube video play an inevitable role in reinforcing your brand. Well, it should be compelling enough. Intro with the best content creates an impactful first-impression driving the viewers to view your video every time. It does not only retain potential viewers but even drive organic traffic.

Create a unique brand image: The introductory part of any video explains the channel and what they expect. In other words, it ensures some personal association with the viewers. To ensure easy recognition of your products and services, keep the channel name accordingly. With a unique intro every time, try to keep it consistent.

Explains about you: The viewers often remain engaged with such brands with which they are familiar. If you want to retain this familiarity, the intro part should be stunning. It should not last more than 15 minutes. Hence, take your time and create a logical and relevant intro content.

Ensures reliability and brand recall: In this video marketing era, personal branding is quite common on YouTube. When you include an intro (with similar format), it builds positive expectations. This consistency automatically transforms into a trust the user has upon your channel, thereby keeping them committed.

Why Should You Include an Outro in a Youtube Video?

Retain the viewers to your channel: What is the success behind the success of any YouTube video. Of course, it is an ample number of views from the audience. If there are a good number of views, it is vital to keep them intact. A strategic outro will connect the viewers to the further link.

Enhanced social media connectivity: Such YouTube channels that prefer personal branding instead of selling any goods prompt the viewers to go thoroughly through their social networking. If you design a YouTube outro while strategically including the social handles, it appealingly improves the followers count.

Leads towards CTA: An abrupt start and end of the video is not at all persuading. Include relevant and engaging elements of an outro to lead the viewers accordingly. None other than the personalized CTA will prompt the viewers to buy and explore your products and activities.

The reasons for including an intro and an outro are enormous. But, it entirely depends on you how you create it strategically. For efficient video marketing, intro and outro should have certain SEO elements that ensure organic traffic drive. Here are the key elements to include:

Brand logo: Include a logo in your intro or outro. It allows the users to recognize you easily and always choose you amidst your competitors. To enhance the memorability effect, most of the YouTubers choose animated logos in combination with the music.

Link subscription: Apart from the compelling Call to action, you will always want to retain the viewers. Just make a decent request to the viewers to subscribe and follow your channel.

Attention-grabbing features: What is the main motive of making intro for a video? Of course, it is to persuade the viewers to keep watching your channel. Include vital elements to prevent them from browsing other similar videos. You should be able to convey your ideas quickly and in an impactful way.

Length matters the most: The intro and outro are a part of the video. Hence, it should not be too long. The maximum length of the intro and outro is 15 seconds. Make it less than 15 seconds, else the viewers may find it boring to view the further content. Include catchy elements with unique transitions in it.

Conclusion

Everyone wants to retain their viewers. Along with the impressive video content, it is essential to make the introductory and conclusive part of the video attractive. It shall be prepared with attentiveness, keeping in mind the type of audience. Don’t forget that a large audience is going to watch it. Hence, it should not be slang.

Add a professional touch to your video, if it is associated with business marketing. Use a good quality intro maker to give engaging effects. Make it enriching to let the viewers remember your ad for a long time.

However, if it is for personal branding, professional elements will look quite weird. Customization acts as a sugar icing on a cake. With a bit of customization in it, you can connect to your viewers in a better way. In this cut-throat competitive era, you need to stand apart from the crowd of competitors!

