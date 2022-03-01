Iran says not to wait ‘forever’ for nuke deal if US fails to make decision TEHRAN: Tehran will not wait “forever” for a possible nuclear deal if the US fails to make a decision, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday. The US...

‘Russian forces to continue operation in Ukraine until goals achieved’ MOSCOW: Russia will continue its special military operation in Ukraine until it achieves the main goal of defending Russia from Western threats, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday. Both...

Every Minute is precious for safe evacuation: Rahul Gandhi NEW DELHI: After an Indian Student died in Ukraine, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that the government needs a strategic plan to evacuate stranded Indians. He also offered condolences...

Recipe to prepare a Bhog to Lord Shiva NEW DELHI: To celebrate the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, Ravish Mishra, Executive Chef, The Westin Goa shares a recipe to prepare a Bhog to Lord Shiva. HEMP HURIGADALE TAMBITTU...

Jason Roy pulls out of IPL 2022; Gujarat Titans to look for replacement: Report LONDON: New Indian Premier League (IPL) side Gujarat Titans have reportedly suffered a setback ahead of the upcoming season, as England opener Jason Roy has pulled out of the tournament...

PM asks IAF to join evacuation operation from Ukraine NEW DELHI: In order to scale up the ongoing evacuation efforts under ‘Operational Ganga’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the Indian Air Force (IAF) to join the evacuation...

Cheap courses, global recognition draw Indian medical students to Ukraine NEW DELHI: Every year thousands of students from India go to Ukraine for medical education. A big reason for this is the facilities and cheap medical courses offered to the...

Indian student killed in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine NEW DELHI: An Indian student was killed in Ukraine’s Kharkiv on Tuesday morning in shelling as the war between Russia and Ukraine reached big cities’ streets. India’s Ministry of External...

Women’s WC: Mandhana, Deepti and Pooja Vastrakar shine as India defeat West Indies in warm-up fixture RANGIORA: Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Pooja Vastrakar were the standout performers as India defeated West Indies by 81 runs in their second warm-up fixture ahead of the upcoming 50-over...

Disney to pause theatrical releases in Russia WASHINGTON: Hollywood studio Disney has decided to pause its theatrical releases in Russia, following the country’s military operation in Ukraine. The company’s spokesperson shared the update via statement. “Given the...

Warner Bros halts ‘The Batman’ release in Russia WASHINGTON: Russia’s military operation in Ukraine has forced Warner Bros. to pause the release date of its film ‘The Batman’ in the Vladimir Putin-led country. “In light of the humanitarian crisis...

India to provide urgent relief supplies, including medicines, to Ukraine NEW YORK: Taking into account the humanitarian requirements in Ukraine, Ambassador of India to United Nations, T S Tirumurti, on Monday (local time), said that India has decided to provide...

India, Pakistan to hold Indus water meet in Islamabad ISLAMABAD: India and Pakistan are set to hold the annual meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) in Islamabad from Tuesday. The Indian delegation of the Indus Water Commission reached...

PM Modi extends wishes on Maha Shivaratri NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended wishes to all on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Best wishes to all of you on...

UN Human Rights Council to hold urgent debate on Ukraine crisis on March 3 NEW YORK: The United Nations Human Rights Council on Monday (local time) said it will hold emergency debates on the ongoing situation in Ukraine in Geneva on March 3, according...

Vidyut Jammwal to host reality show ‘India’s Ultimate Warrior’ based on martial arts MUMBAI: Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is trained in the oldest martial art form Kalaripayattu, has a surprise in store for his fans. He will be seen hosting the reality show...

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine begin in Belarus BELARUS: Negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine to resolve the ongoing conflict between the two countries began in the Gomel region of Belarus here on Monday. High-level delegations...

