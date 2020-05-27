India Post News Paper

Record 792 cases in 24 hours in Delhi, toll crosses 300-mark

May 27
16:15 2020
NEW DELHI: The coronavirus cases count in the national capital witnessed a record jump of 792 in a day, taking the total tally to 15,257 and the death toll reached 303, the Delhi Health Department said on Wednesday.

Out of the total cases, 7,690 were active, it said.

As per the Delhi Health reports, 15 new deaths were added to the tally taking the total COVID-19 toll in the national capital to 303.

The Health report said that the cumulative death figures refer to those fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be the infection, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of the case sheets received from various hospitals.

“Total 792 new cases were reported and the positive cases in the city reached 15,257. At least 7,264 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 7,690 cases are active,” the Health Department said.

