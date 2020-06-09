Record 9,987 cases take India’s Covid tally to 2.66 lakh

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday recorded its highest-ever single-day spike in novel coronavirus cases at 9,987, a Health Ministry data revealed. At least 331 corona patients died in the last 24 hours in India, taking the total fatalities to 7,466.

Now, India is the fifth most corona-affected country as it overtook Spain on Sunday, with its total corona cases at 2,66,598. It is behind the United Kingdom, which has a total of 2,88,834 cases. Of the total cases, at least 1,29,917 are active whereas 1,29,215 persons have been cured, one patient migrated and discharged, and 7,466 fatalities recorded so far.

Maharashtra’s corona cases stood at 88,528, which is more than 33.21 percent of the national tally, followed by Delhi with 29,942, Tamil Nadu with 33,229 and Gujarat with 20,545 cases. The global number of COVID-19 cases has increased to over 7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 406,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 7,097,717, while the death toll increased to 406,402, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US continues with the world’s highest number of confirmed cases and deaths at 1,960,642 and 110,990, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of cases, Brazil comes at the second spot with 707,412 infections.

This was followed by Russia (476,043), the UK (288,834), India (265,928), Spain (241,717), Italy (235,278), Peru (199,696), France (191,313), Germany (186,109), Iran (173,832), Turkey (171,121), Chile (138,843), Mexico (120,102), Saudi Arabia (105,283), and Pakistan (103,671), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues at the second position after the US with 40,680 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest number of fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil (37,134), Italy (33,964), France (29,212), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (14,053).

