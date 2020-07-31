India Post News Paper

Record spike of over 55K coronavirus cases

Record spike of over 55K coronavirus cases
July 31
10:54 2020
NEW DELHI: India reported the single-day spike of 55,079 coronavirus cases and 779 deaths in the last 24 hours pushing the total tally to 16,38,871 and 35,747 deaths, stated the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

More than one million people have recovered till now, over 1.9 times the number of active cases. As many as 10,57,805 have been discharged, while 5,45,318 still remain affected.

As many as 16 states and UTs have a recovery rate more than the national average of 64.44 per cent. Highest number of recovered patients are in Delhi, Ladakh, Haryana, Assam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state and has 4,11,798 total cases, including 2,48,615 recovered cases and 1,48,150 active cases. It is followed by Tamil Nadu, which has 2,39,978 cases and then Delhi, which logged 1,34,403 cases.

Besides this, India achieved another landmark. More than six lakh tests were done in 24 hours on Thursday, the Ministry said that the testing infrastructure has increased and almost one crore tests were conducted in the span of the last one month.

At the global front, The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 17.2 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 6,71,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Friday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 1,72,37,642, while the fatalities rose to 6,71,909, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

