Recoveries almost six times higher than active cases in Delhi
July 18
10:59 2020
NEW DELHI: With 1,462 new coronavirus cases and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded a total tally of 1,20,107 cases and 3,571 deaths as on Friday.

According to the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin, as many as 99,301 people have recovered, almost six times the number of active cases which stand at 17,235. A total of 1,608 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

On June 23, the city had witnessed the highest single-day peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then despite the number of tests increasing.

Testing numbers in the city have also gone up since the commencement of rapid antigen tests last month. Over 6,270 RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests and 14,194 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted on Friday.

Currently, 3,696 beds are occupied in the hospitals out of a total capacity of 15,474 beds, 2,304 in the dedicated Covid Care Centres out of 9,284 beds and 178 in the dedicated Covid Health Centres as against the availability of 554 beds. A total of 9,595 people are under home isolation.

The number of containment zones in the national capital stood at 668. Last week, the number of containment zones increased by more than 150 after the city government decided to break existing hotspots into smaller clusters for better surveillance.

