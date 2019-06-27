Reddys host brunch fundraiser for Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthy

VIJAY PRABHAKER

CHICAGO: A Sunday brunch fundraiser held June 23 for US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthy saw an intimate gathering of community leaders at the residence of Dr Sreenivas Reddy and Dr Lalitha Reddy at Bur Ridge, a southside suburb of Chicago

Dr Sreenivas Reddy while introducing Krishnamorthy to the guests numbering over 30, observed that the Congressman was set to scale new heights in the US political arena and needed the support of all right minded progressive people. Dr Reddy is the chairman of the Board of Directors of Indian American Medical Association, Illinois, and also a trustee with Chicago Medical Society, a prestigious body of physicians in Illinois.

Krishnamoorthy spoke of his proactive role in Congress on several fronts including the bipartisan efforts in immigration particularly with regard to H-1B visas. There was an animated discussion on China’s growing economy and its direct effect on the US. According to sources, the fund raiser helped net close to $14,000 for the Krishnamoorthy campaign chest.

A front ranking community leader, Dr Bharat Barai, spoke of India- US relations post the landslide victory of Narendra Modi and the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections this year and what that translates for new India and the US.

Santosh Kumar, a woman community activist , Dr Vemuri Murthy , Dr Suresh Reddy, Ajeet Singh, Dr Azazuddin Ahmed , Nusrat Ahmed ,Sohan Joshi , Vinitha Gulabani, Dr Sriram Sonty, Shree Guruswamy, Dr Shobha Chokkalinga, ThomasChiramel, Terrence Chiramel, Gurmeet Singh , Sunil Shah, Keerthi Kumar Ravoori, Nagendra Sripada , Dr Kamal Patel, Prashant Kumar , Sagar Kumar, Dr Omran Ishmail, Radim Mikel , Jaydev Mettupalli , K.S.N. Reddy , Sharath Yetappu and Venkata Reddy were among those who participated in the meaningful interaction .

Everyone got a firsthand update on what is currently happening in the US Congress and in India under Modi.

