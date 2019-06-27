Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Reddys host brunch fundraiser for Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthy

Reddys host brunch fundraiser for Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthy
June 27
14:13 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

VIJAY PRABHAKER

CHICAGO: A Sunday brunch fundraiser held June 23 for US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthy saw an intimate gathering of community leaders at the residence of Dr Sreenivas Reddy and Dr Lalitha Reddy at Bur Ridge, a southside suburb of Chicago

Dr Sreenivas Reddy while introducing Krishnamorthy to the guests numbering over 30, observed that the Congressman was set to scale new heights in the US political arena and needed the support of all right minded progressive people. Dr Reddy is the chairman of the Board of Directors of Indian American Medical Association, Illinois, and also a trustee with Chicago Medical Society, a prestigious body of physicians in Illinois.

Krishnamoorthy spoke of his proactive role in Congress on several fronts including the bipartisan efforts in immigration particularly with regard to H-1B visas. There was an animated discussion on China’s growing economy and its direct effect on the US. According to sources, the fund raiser helped net close to $14,000 for the Krishnamoorthy campaign chest.

A front ranking community leader, Dr Bharat Barai, spoke of India- US relations post the landslide victory of Narendra Modi and the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections this year and what that translates for new India and the US.

Santosh Kumar, a woman community activist , Dr Vemuri Murthy , Dr Suresh Reddy, Ajeet Singh, Dr Azazuddin Ahmed , Nusrat Ahmed ,Sohan Joshi , Vinitha Gulabani, Dr Sriram Sonty, Shree Guruswamy, Dr Shobha Chokkalinga, ThomasChiramel, Terrence Chiramel, Gurmeet Singh , Sunil Shah, Keerthi Kumar Ravoori, Nagendra Sripada , Dr Kamal Patel, Prashant Kumar , Sagar Kumar, Dr Omran Ishmail, Radim Mikel , Jaydev Mettupalli , K.S.N. Reddy , Sharath Yetappu and Venkata Reddy were among those who participated in the meaningful interaction .

Everyone got a firsthand update on what is currently happening in the US Congress and in India under Modi.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo meets EAM, @DrSJaishankar in New Delhi. #indoAmericans #America #jaishankar #MEA… https://t.co/Ci4zoggjAn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 7:12 am

RT @FremontPD: At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Hodge, 76 years old. Last seen at 5:30 pm in area of Mildred and Blacow. https://t.co/3CMI9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 6:41 am

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.