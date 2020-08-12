Regular passenger, suburban trains services to remain suspended
NEW DELHI: Regular passenger and suburban train services will continue to remain suspended till further notice, Ministry of Railways said on Tuesday. The Ministry took the decision in view of the present COVID-19 situation in the country. Tuesday recorded 53,601 cases, a drop of nearly 9,000 cases from Monday’s 62,064, pushing the total cases to 22,68,675. The Ministry said that 230 special trains, which are running at present, will continue to operate.
Local trains in Mumbai, which are presently being run on limited basis only on the requisition of the state government, will also continue to run, the Ministry said.
“The occupancy of special trains is being monitored on a regular basis. Additional special trains may be run based on the requirement,” it said. However, all other regular trains and suburban trains run before lockdown, will remain suspended for the time being.