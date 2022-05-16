India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Relief from tomorrow, no heatwave for next four days in Delhi: IMD

Relief from tomorrow, no heatwave for next four days in Delhi: IMD
May 16
17:52 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Indian Meteorological Department Senior Scientist RK Jenamani on Monday said that the heatwave prevailing in the national capital and other north Indian states will abate from tomorrow for the next four days.

Speaking to ANI, Jenamani said, “Yesterday’s heatwave was the most severe. The peak is over. Today we are having a trend of 3 to 4 degrees fall over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh.”
“In Delhi, Safdarjung may record a max temperature of 43 degrees Celsius. As the western disturbance further comes, the heatwave will be abated by tomorrow over a large area,” he added.

Calling the temperature in March “unusual” this year, the scientist said that the month recorded the highest all-India temperature in 122 years.

“In April, the 3rd-highest temperature was recorded but NW India continues to be the warmest in 122 years. In May, the first 10 days were good. So, I don’t think it’ll be very unusual this month,” he said.

The scientist, however, predicted, “If the climate record of Safdarjung-Palam is seen, the highest temperature recorded in May is more than 48 degrees Celsius and the highest in Safdarjung is 47.2 degrees Celsius. So, I don’t think anything extreme has come.”

“Up to the next 4 days from May 17 onwards, there will be no heatwave over any area. UP to May 11, there was no significant heatwave except in West Rajasthan. This was mainly because of Asani Cyclone that the heatwave was suppressed, but from 12th onwards, it intensified,” he added.

Noting that May 13, 14, and 15 recorded a peak in the national capital, he said that a few stations in Delhi witnessed more than 45 degrees temperature also.

“We all know that on 13, 14, and 15 Delhi was having a peak of more than 45 degrees temperature. One of the two stations of Delhi also recorded a max temperature of 49 degrees like Najafgarh and Mungeshpur. They are urban stations and can not be compared with other stations and records also,” he said.

The scientist also informed the Monsoon has arrived in Andaman sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal today.

“We have given Kerala predictions. It will be around 27 May. So, as per the progress, it is all monitoring. The very significantly east coast is not having any high temperatures,” he said. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
coronavirus casesDDMAdelhiDelhi AIrDelhi Delhi Heat WaveDelhi NewsDelhi Omicron CasesDelhi Omicron NewsDelhi Omicron UpdatesDelhi TemperatureDelhi Weather TodayDelhi Weather UpdatesHeat Wave DelhiOmicron Cases
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 13th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.