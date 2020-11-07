India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Relief to SpiceJet as SC stays Delhi HC order of depositing Rs 243 crore

Relief to SpiceJet as SC stays Delhi HC order of depositing Rs 243 crore
November 07
12:18 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: In a relief to SpiceJet, the Supreme Court on Friday, in its interim order, stayed a Delhi High Court order to deposit Rs 243 crore with respect to the share transfer dispute with its former promoter Kalanithi Maran.

Spice Jet had appealed before the Supreme Court against the order of the Delhi High Court, which had asked the airline to deposit an additional Rs 243 crore.
A three-judge Bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, and comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, passed the interim order today. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Vaccine be out by Decemebr 2020?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Relief to #SpiceJet as SC stays ... - https://t.co/sCVmA5co14 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirAsia #AirIndia #CandaTravel #CoronaAirTravelGuidelines #Flights #IndiaTravel #IndiGo #JustinTrudeau #NewTravelBlogs #Tours #Travel #TravelBlogging #TravelDiaries
    h J R

    - November 7, 2020, 6:48 am

    US Elections 2020: 'We are going to ... - https://t.co/gMxqE1pU3I Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - November 7, 2020, 6:40 am

    Chinese agents in ... - https://t.co/TYPnnNUpJj Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #109thTaiwaneseRepublivDay #AungSanSuuKyi #China #ChineseLair #HongKong #IndiaTaiwanTies #Myanmar #RegionalStability #TaiwanIsNotChina #TaiwanesePresidentTsaiIngwen #UighurMuslims
    h J R

    - November 7, 2020, 6:38 am

    Ind vs Aus: Skipper Virat Kohli moves ... - https://t.co/9U02Tb2Bze Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #BCCI #ChennaiSuperKings #CSK #Dhoni #HardikPandya #IndianPremierLeague #IPL #IPLbetting #IPLIndiaBudget #IPLinUAE #IPLNews #IPLupdates #JaspritBumrah #MI
    h J R

    - November 7, 2020, 6:35 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.