Remains of Indian killed in UAE tanker fire repatriated

February 15
10:57 2020
(190108) — HONG KONG, Jan. 8, 2019 (Xinhua) —
A rescue boat puts out fire that occurred on an oil tanker off Hong Kong’s Lamma Island, Jan. 8, 2019.
One person was killed, seven injured and two missing as an oil tanker exploded and caught fire Tuesday.
The accident occurred at around 11:29 a.m. local time (0329 GMT) when crew members on the 140-meter-long oil tanker were trying to connect pipes with an oil barge to refuel the ship south off Lamma Island, said Yiu Men Yeung, division commander for marine and diving of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government’s Fire Services Department (FSD).
(Xinhua)

DUBAI: The Indian Consulate in Dubai has repatriated the mortal remains of one of the two Indians who were killed in a fire on board an oil tanker off the coast of Sharjah on January 29.

The mission announced on social media that the mortal remains of Shiva Naga Babu were sent to Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning, reports Gulf News.

The second victim was identified as Basudeb Haldar.

Speaking to Gulf News, Consul General of India Vipul said: “We are expecting to repatriate the mortal remains of Basudeb Haldar to his hometown in West Bengal by tomorrow (Friday).”

Besides Babu and Haldar, two other Indians had gone missing after the deadly fire on board the unloaded oil tanker 21 miles off the coast of Sharjah.

Their bodies were retrieved on February 2, but were yet to be identified.

Vipul told the Gulf News that the mission was awaiting DNA test reports from the local authorities to establish their identities.

There were 12 crew members and 44 technicians on board when fire erupted. They included Indian, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Ethiopian and other undisclosed nationalities.

All Indian crew members were were technicians hired by a Fujairah-based company to do maintenance work on the vessel bound for India where it was due to be scrapped. IANS

