India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Remembering victims of 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai

Remembering victims of 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai
December 03
15:53 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

pak terro 2Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: Several Americans and Indian Americans got to gather in Schaumberg’s Volkensin Lake area which is near Police station to pay tribute to the 166 victims of 26/11 terrorist attack carried out by terrorists elements in Pakistan a few years ago in Mumbai.

The gathering condemned Pakistan and worldwide terrorism going on in the name of religions. Chanted “Terrorist Pakistan” and “Shame on Pakistan” slogans.  Chilly cold 39 F/ 4 C weather could not deter them nor dampen their spirit.  The restrictions on large gathering in Illinois induced limitedattendance as otherwise there could be many more, including Americans who would like to come and condemn terror attacks in any part of the world.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden support India’s UNSC membership?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Mayors from 8-Bay-area ... - https://t.co/7N2OkxAR8h Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianOrigin #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - December 3, 2020, 10:49 am

    Akshaya Patra Foundation ... - https://t.co/pg7iVoauuu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AkshayaPatraFoundation #AkshayaPatraFoundationUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #GratitudeGala #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - December 3, 2020, 10:41 am

    Air India direct flight to Hyderabad - https://t.co/CNgVa0h3cE Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirIndia #American4Hindus #ChicagoToHyderabadFlights #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #HyderabadToChicago #IACA #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - December 3, 2020, 10:39 am

    Teens gather to Create Mural of ... - https://t.co/CfOSqoAIGn Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #BalVihar #CANstructionCovid19 #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - December 3, 2020, 10:36 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.