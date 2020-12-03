Remembering victims of 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai
Madhu Patel
CHICAGO: Several Americans and Indian Americans got to gather in Schaumberg’s Volkensin Lake area which is near Police station to pay tribute to the 166 victims of 26/11 terrorist attack carried out by terrorists elements in Pakistan a few years ago in Mumbai.
The gathering condemned Pakistan and worldwide terrorism going on in the name of religions. Chanted “Terrorist Pakistan” and “Shame on Pakistan” slogans. Chilly cold 39 F/ 4 C weather could not deter them nor dampen their spirit. The restrictions on large gathering in Illinois induced limitedattendance as otherwise there could be many more, including Americans who would like to come and condemn terror attacks in any part of the world.