Rep Krishnamoorthi condemns Chinese aggression
Harish Rao
CHICAGO: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi observed in response to the ongoing standoff along the Indian-China border, which has already left dozens dead or wounded:
“I remain deeply concerned with the Chinese government’s recent dangerous acts of aggression along the Line of Actual Control on the India-China border and the unnecessary loss of life caused.
The Chinese government must end its bullying and provocations while joining its neighbors in working to resolve conflicts according to international law. I strongly urge the Chinese government to abandon its reckless path of escalation and instead turn to diplomacy to productively work to resolve its border questions with India.”