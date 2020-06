Rep Krishnamoorthi condemns Chinese aggression Harish Rao CHICAGO: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi observed in response to the ongoing standoff along the Indian-China border, which has already left dozens dead or wounded: “I remain deeply concerned with...

Unpaid Caregivers in America up by 9.5 M in 5-Years, Total 53 M Caregiving in the U.S. 2020 reports Hispanics are the youngest caregivers and experience more financial impacts than non-Hispanic Whites WASHINGTON: A new study from the National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC)...

New Property Tax Bill for Illinois Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Second Installment Cook County property tax bills have been posted to cookcountytreasurer.com, where property owners can see how much they owe two weeks before the bills are...

Pres. Trump urged to reverse suspending H-1B and other work visas Harish Rao CHICAGO: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has urged President Trump to reverse his order suspending work visas through 2020: “I’m deeply disappointed by President Trump’s misguided order to suspend these...

India’s economy projected to contract by 4.5% in FY21: IMF NEW DELHI: Covid-19 battered India’s economy is projected to contract by 4.5 per cent this fiscal, said the International Monetary Fund. In the World Economic Outlook (WEO) forecast report, the IMF...

‘Bulbbul’: Allegory of horror “Bulbbul”; Cast: Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, Parambrata Chattopadhyay; Direction: Anvita Dutt; Rating: * * * (three stars) Why must women wear toe rings? Little Bulbbul asks...

Anil Kapoor: Labels never really mattered to me MUMBAI: Labels do not matter to him as he believes in his talent, says Anil Kapoor. The veteran actor has explained why he feels this way while talking about becoming...

New York City Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 WASHINGTON: The New York City Marathon, set to take place on November 1, has been cancelled due to health and safety concerns. “Cancelling this year’s New York City Marathon is...

Bravo reveals release date for new song dedicated to Dhoni NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings and West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo said that he will release a song on M.S. Dhoni on the occassion of the latter’s birthday on July...

Indians streaming over 5 hours of online content daily: Report NEW DELHI: As content streaming picks up pace in the lockdown times, Indian consumers are now engaged with online video across the spectrum for an average of five hours and...

Mixed reactions on space sector reforms, preserve soul of ISRO CHENNAI: Mixed reactions were voiced by the space industry officials on the Union Cabinet’s decision to set up Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), making Indian Space Research...

Pompeo lists Reliance Jio among Clean Telcos for rejecting Huawei WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday listed Reliance Jio as among the “Clean Telcos” of the world for shunning doing business with Chinese companies like Huawei. “The tide...

Sundar Pichai rolls out new privacy tools to keep your data safe SAN FRANSISCO: Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced new privacy improvements to keep your information safe, including changes to its data retention practices across core products to keep...

Taking couture and bridal services online NEW DELHI: While e-commerce has been big for over a decade now, the world is being forced into a new digital era, with offline business being forced to go online...

Hair tips to combat monsoon hair woes NEW DELHI: Increased levels of humidity during the monsoon makes it difficult to manage our precious tresses. Problems such as frizzy hair, dandruff and hairfall become more common as we,...

Clare Connor to become first female MCC President in 233 years LONDON: Former England captain Clare Connor is set to become the first female president of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in its 233-year-old history. Clare is the current England and...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends Victory Day Parade in Russia MOSCOW: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that he was proud that a contingent of the Indian Armed Forces was participating in the 75th Anniversary of Victory Day Parade...

Foundation stone for Islamabad’s first Hindu temple laid ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has started the construction process of a Rs 10 crore Hindu temple — the first in Islamabad. The Krishna temple will come up in a 20,000 sq ft plot...

Nothing should threaten safety, dignity of bank employees: FM on banker assault NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said nothing should threaten the safety and dignity of bank employees after a Canara Bank female employee was assaulted by a police...