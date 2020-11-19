India Post News Paper

Rep Raja resolution recognizing religious & historical significance of Diwali

November 19
11:56 2020
Surendra Ullal

SCHAUMBURG: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi introduced a bipartisan resolution recognizing the religious and historical significance of the festival of Diwali. Diwali is celebrated across the world and in the United States, by more than 3 million Americans of Indian descent, including Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains. This year, it was commemorated on Saturday, November 14. 

 “I am proud to introduce this bipartisan resolution in recognition of the tremendous religious, cultural, and historical significance of Diwali for those of Indian descent,” said Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi. “For Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains, the festival of Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, and in this time of challenge and uncertainty in the United States and across the world, this commemoration is as important as ever.  I wish all who celebrate a safe and happy Diwali.”

