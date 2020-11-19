FOG Diwali celebrated at Fremont Hindu temple India Post News Service Diwali the Hindu Festival of Lights is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists (Indic tradition), and the festive spirit expressed by those of “any, all and no...

President Elect Joe Biden on Diwali Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: A joint statement by President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamal Harris said, “On behalf of our families, we wish a happy Diwali to Hindus, Jains, Sikhs,...

Bright lights of Diwali shine brightly at Roseville, California India Post News Service The Covid-19 pandemic has overshadowed all celebrations, festivals, and holidays, but it did not prohibit Sacramento’s Indian Americans from celebrating the Diwali festival. Over 100 local...

Grand celebration of Diwali & Birthday Program by Indian Seniors Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: The General Meeting of Indian Seniors of Chicago (ISC) was held on Saturday 14th November 2020 from 11:30 am through Zoom Video Conferencing with close to 140...

CCA opens America’s most advanced Turf Cricket Field in Santa Clara Cupertino, CA: California Cricket Academy (CCA) announced the opening of a new cricket field it built starting October 31st. The Cricket Field is located at 315 Woodhams Road, Santa Clara....

Rep Raja resolution recognizing religious & historical significance of Diwali Surendra Ullal SCHAUMBURG: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi introduced a bipartisan resolution recognizing the religious and historical significance of the festival of Diwali. Diwali is celebrated across the world and in the...

Hindu American PAC Bids Tulsi Gabbard Farewell Madhu Patel CHICAGO: The Hindu American Political Action Committee (HAPAC) would like to recognize a historic campaign from this current election cycle: the run of the first-ever Hindu American for...

Appointment of Dr. Vivek Murthy to lead Covid Task Force hailed by AAPI India Post News Service Washington, DC: American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) welcomed the appointment of Dr. Vivek Murthy to lead the Covid Task Force it being the...

COVID infections surge as the U.S. faces third wave of the pandemic Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The number of coronavirus cases in the United States crossed the 11 million mark on Sunday (15 Nov.) reaching yet another grim milestone, as...

Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav the new star on India’s political horizon Amulya Ganguli Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence at the victory celebrations in his party office in Delhi after his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) success in Bihar state elections...

India doesn’t even qualify for UNSC seat: Pak to UNGA UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has once again expressed its disregard over India’s qualification for a seat on the 15-member UN Security Council (UNSC), stating that New Delhi does not even qualify...

Jimmy Kimmel unveils People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2020 with intriguing questionnaire by audience WASHINGTON: American TV talk show host Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday (local time) revealed the cover star of People’s sexiest man alive competition after the audience present at the show played...

Life of an Individual by working as an IBPS Clerk Chetan Sharma When it comes to doing a decent government job, IBPS clerk service is regarded as one of the most dignified and satisfactory jobs in our country. We all...

Taiwan refuses to renew pro-China news channel’s licence TAIWAN: Taiwan on Wednesday refused to renew the licence of a channel widely seen as pro-China citing interference from a Beijing-friendly tycoon, amid China’s attempts to win support on the...

Indian, Chinese officials will have ‘communication, coordination’ to discuss Xi offer on COVID-19 vaccines development: Chinese foreign ministry BEIJING: Indian and Chinese officials will have “communication and coordination” to discuss cooperation to develop COVID-19 vaccine, said Chinese foreign ministry, a day after President Xi Jinping said his country...

House Democrats nominate Pelosi for another term as speaker WASHINGTON: Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to retain House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her job for another two years. A full House floor vote for...

UAE suspends visit visas for Pakistan, 11 other countries ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has temporarily suspended the issuance of new visas to visitors for Pakistan and 11 other countries until further notice. Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Wednesday...

Kejriwal to convene all-party meeting today to discuss Delhi’s COVID-19 situation NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Thursday convene an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. The meeting comes a day after the...

Hoping to get 1000 volunteers for Covaxin trial, says PGIMS V-C ROHTAK: Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, hopes to get 1,000 healthy volunteers by Thursday for the third-phase trial of Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine...