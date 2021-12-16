India Post News Paper

Representative Janet Yang Rohr

December 16
JANET YAANG ROHR

I had the privilege of experiencing the Naperville branch of Metropolitan Asian Family Services, Inc., sharing a meal with the seniors served and watching wonderful skits and performances!

I am a daughter of immigrants and my grandparents came from Taiwan to live with us when I was young â€“ a situation that many of the seniors and families serviced here can recognize. What a great community and service to make sure our seniors remain connected and get the supports they need to thrive.

ILL  Representative Janet Yang Rohr
Springfield, IL   62706
Naperville, IL  60540
(630) 296-4157

