Representative Janet Yang Rohr
I had the privilege of experiencing the Naperville branch of Metropolitan Asian Family Services, Inc., sharing a meal with the seniors served and watching wonderful skits and performances!
I am a daughter of immigrants and my grandparents came from Taiwan to live with us when I was young â€“ a situation that many of the seniors and families serviced here can recognize. What a great community and service to make sure our seniors remain connected and get the supports they need to thrive.
Springfield, IL 62706
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 296-4157
