Republic Day celebrated with fervor in St. Louis

ST LOUIS: The India Association of St. Louis celebrated with great fervor the 68th Indian Republic Day with great fervor and enthusiasm on January 28. President of India Association Shailee Saran Varanasi gave the welcome address greeting all those present to celebrate this prestigious day.

M Anantharama Balachandran, Sr. Vice president, ICCG Inc and Shamed Dogan, the State Representative for Ballwin, Fenton and Ellisville, were the guests of honor who graced the event.

A small group of children marched carrying the Indian and American flags to the stage with great nobility. Following the flag hoisting ceremony, the American and Indian national anthems were sung.

Sreenu Dandamudi, Commissioner at Administrative Hearing Commission welcomed the chief guests. In his touching address, Balachandran spoke about various contributions made by the Indian community to enrich our St. Louis county. He also shared insight about the importance of the Indian community in the region to come together.

This was followed by Shamed Dogan who expressed his thoughts eloquently about the African American civil rights movement in America and how it had drawn inspiration from India’s struggle for Independence. He reminded the audience to be vigilant of their rights and to stand up to protect them. A colorful patriotic dance was performed by young children who gave a glimpse of Indian culture and diversity.

This was followed by certificate distribution by Mrs. Varanasi and Mrs. Jain (cultural director). The concluding address was delivered by IAS president Mrs Varanasi and a vote of thanks by the secretary, Sendil Rathinasabhapathi. The evening ended with everyone enjoying light refreshments following the program.

Members of IAS Board, 2017 : Shailee Saran Varanasi (President), Krishna Rao (President elect), Sendil Rathinasabapathy (Secretary), Vijaya Lakshmi Buddhiraju (Treasurer), Meera Jain, Vijay Kumar Buddhiraju, Sharath Rao, Venkat Pulumati, and Sanjeev Rao Chintakunta.

Ashwin Patel

