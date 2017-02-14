Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Republic Day celebrated with fervor in St. Louis

February 14
21:33 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Children unfurling the national flags of USA and India

Children unfurling the national flags of USA and India

ST LOUIS: The India Association of St. Louis celebrated with great fervor the 68th Indian Republic Day with great fervor and enthusiasm on January 28. President of India Association Shailee Saran Varanasi gave the welcome address greeting all those present to celebrate this prestigious day.

M Anantharama Balachandran, Sr. Vice president, ICCG Inc and Shamed Dogan, the State Representative for Ballwin, Fenton and Ellisville, were the guests of honor who graced the event.
A small group of children marched carrying the Indian and American flags to the stage with great nobility. Following the flag hoisting ceremony, the American and Indian national anthems were sung.

Sreenu Dandamudi, Commissioner at Administrative Hearing Commission welcomed the chief guests. In his touching address, Balachandran spoke about various contributions made by the Indian community to enrich our St. Louis county. He also shared insight about the importance of the Indian community in the region to come together.

This was followed by Shamed Dogan who expressed his thoughts eloquently about the African American civil rights movement in America and how it had drawn inspiration from India’s struggle for Independence. He reminded the audience to be vigilant of their rights and to stand up to protect them. A colorful patriotic dance was performed by young children who gave a glimpse of Indian culture and diversity.

This was followed by certificate distribution by Mrs. Varanasi and Mrs. Jain (cultural director). The concluding address was delivered by IAS president Mrs Varanasi and a vote of thanks by the secretary, Sendil Rathinasabhapathi. The evening ended with everyone enjoying light refreshments following the program.

Members of IAS Board, 2017 : Shailee Saran Varanasi (President), Krishna Rao (President elect), Sendil Rathinasabapathy (Secretary), Vijaya Lakshmi Buddhiraju (Treasurer), Meera Jain, Vijay Kumar Buddhiraju, Sharath Rao, Venkat Pulumati, and Sanjeev Rao Chintakunta.

Ashwin Patel

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Land Sea Homes

Land Sea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Save yourself from such crime. Be Smart Park Smart - @FremontPD https://t.co/Spwpg963lz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2019, 6:16 am

Our heart goes out for the CRPF Jawans in India and their families who lost their lives as martyrs. 🙏 Rest In Peace… https://t.co/QXoyJOtWw9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 15, 2019, 5:08 am

Read & Subscribe to our Digital Edition Exclusively on https://t.co/6flXKTN3fI. Click the link below to read now!… https://t.co/kVIwXrvhKQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 14, 2019, 7:33 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.