Republic Day: ITBP jawans march with national flag on frozen water body in Ladakh

Dubai Hindu temple to open doors by Diwali 2022 DUBAI: A new Hindu temple in Dubai, the foundation stone of which was laid last August amidst the pandemic, will open its doors to worshippers by Diwali next year, according...

Farmers break barricades at Ghazipur, enter Delhi NEW DELHI: Agitating young members from the farmer protest groups on Tuesday broke the police barricades at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border to enter the national capital, hours ahead of...

B-Town extends Republic Day wishes to fans NEW DELHI: As India celebrates the 72nd Republic Day today, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend their wishes on the occasion. With the tri-colour flag being hoisted...

Trump sets up ‘Office of the Former President’ in Florida PALM BEACH: Former US President Donald Trump on Monday established an official post-presidency office in Palm Beach County setting up a vehicle for future public appearances and statements. “The Office...

Russia removes travel restrictions from India, Finland, Vietnam, Qatar NEW DELHI: Russian Embassy on Tuesday confirmed that it has lifted the travel restrictions from India, Finland, Vietnam and Qatar imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “For citizens of Finland,...

Nepal President, PM Oli extend greetings on India’s Republic Day KATHMANDU: Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday sent messages of felicitations on the occasion of the Republic Day of India to their counterparts...

Republic Day parade: UP tableau displays Ayodhya’s Ram Temple NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh’s tableau displayed the state’s cultural city of Ayodhya and the Ram temple, which is under construction. In the first part of the tableau, Maharishi Valmiki has...

Sportspersons extend Republic Day wishes to fans and loved ones NEW DELHI: The sports fraternity on Tuesday extended greetings to fans and loved ones on the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day. Several sports personalities, from past and present, took...

Farmers tractor rally enters Delhi from Singhu border NEW DELHI: Farmers on Tuesday began their tractor rally from Singhu border towards Delhi as part of the ongoing protest against the new agriculture laws on the occasion of Republic...

Committed to stopping China’s economic abuse by working closely with allies: White House WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden is committed to stopping China’s economic abuses on many fronts, said the White House on Monday adding that the most effective way in doing so...

Republic Day: ITBP jawans march with national flag on frozen water body in Ladakh LEH: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans braved the intense cold to march with the national flag on a frozen water body in Ladakh on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day....

In a first, Bangladesh tri-service contingent takes part in India’s Republic Day parade NEW DELHI: For the first time, a marching contingent and band of Bangladesh tri-services participated in the Republic Day Parade to commemorate 50 years of its historic liberation. The 122-member...

First-ever tableau of Ladakh features in Republic Day parade NEW DELHI: In a first, the tableau of the Union Territory of Ladakh, which came into existence in 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370, was displayed in this year’s...

How will India be in 2030 – a new book charts the course NEW DELHI: India wants to be the third-largest economy in the world by the end of this decade, raise Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education to 50 per cent, end...

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi for being tight-lipped on China NEW DELHI: In a fresh jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the PM for being tight-lipped on the issue of Chinese intrusion into...

Minor face-off with Chinese troops in Sikkim, resolved by local commanders: Indian Army NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing standoff in Ladakh, a “minor face-off” took place between Indian and Chinese troops at Naku La area in Sikkim on January 20, the Indian Army...

Pakistan: Sindh farmers protest against Imran Khan government over tomato import HYDERABAD: Farmers in Hyderabad city of Sindh province staged a demonstration on Sunday against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government for continuing the import of tomatoes. The protesting farmers destroyed their...

