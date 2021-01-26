India Post News Paper

Republic Day: ITBP jawans march with national flag on frozen water body in Ladakh

January 26
11:01 2021
LEH: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans braved the intense cold to march with the national flag on a frozen water body in Ladakh on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day.

On the eve of Republic Day on Monday, 17 Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were also awarded police service medals in various categories.
Two officers, Assistant Commandant Anurag Kumar Singh and Deputy Commandant Rajesh Kumar Luthra had been decorated with police medals for gallantry, three with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 12 with police medals for Meritorious Service.

The ITBP contingent is set to be part of the Republic Day Parade on Tuesday. (ANI)

 

