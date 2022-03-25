Restoration of long duration (10 years) regular (paper) tourist visas

India Post News Service

Chicago: The Government of India has decided to restore old valid long duration (10 years) regular (paper) tourist visas for the nationals of USA with immediate effect. Fresh issue of regular (paper) long-duration (10 years) tourist visas has also been restored for US nationals.

In addition, e-Tourist visas under the three options (one month, one year and five years), which remained suspended since March 2020, shall stand restored. Applications for fresh e-tourist visas for eligible nationalities can also be made at the Indian E-Visa Portal [https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/tvoa.html]

The current scheme of regular tourist visa/e-visa (one month stay only) on gratis basis will also continue.

Foreign nationals on tourist/e-tourist visas would be permitted to enter India only through designated Sea Immigration Check Posts (ICPs) or Airport ICPs by flights, including those under the Vande Bharat Mission or â€˜air bubbleâ€™ scheme or by any flights as allowed by Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation. In no case, the foreign nationals will be allowed to enter through land border or reverie routes on Tourist visa/E-Tourist visa.

Applicants are also advised to go through the guidelines for international travel to India, available at : Official Website

