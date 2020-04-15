Results from First Week of Fremont’s COVID-19 Testing Center

India Post News Service

During the first week of its drive-thru operation, the City of Fremont tested 715 people for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) at the Fremont Fire COVID-19 Testing Center. Lab results confirm of the 715 people tested, a total of 37 people tested positive for the disease. An additional 225 people were screened out of the testing process, bringing the total number of people served to 940.

Of the 715 people whose test samples have been processed, 348 essential service workers, primarily first responders and healthcare personnel, were able to be tested. The Fremont Fire COVID-19 Testing Center has attracted people from throughout the Bay Area, requiring positive test results to be reported to each appropriate county and added to the corresponding county’s daily positive case updates as the results are confirmed.

The Fremont Fire Testing Center, located at 7200 Stevenson Boulevard and utilizing a drive-thru system, was created to take pressure off hospital emergency departments, provide quicker answers for first responders and frontline healthcare workers with COVID-19 symptoms and better inform individuals so they know to isolate and help slow the spread of the virus. The Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until the maximum number of tests available for the day have been depleted.

Thanks to a partnership with the Tri-City Health Center, anyone unable to participate in the drive-thru testing model can schedule a walk-up appointment by contacting the Health Center’s appointment line at (510) 252-6808. Available on a limited basis, walk-up appointments at the Tri-City Health Center are open Monday through Friday on a first come, first served basis, from 1 p.m. until all afternoon appointment slots have been filled.

To receive a COVID-19 test at either location, an individual will be screened as part of a two-part testing process and must have a fever (or have had a fever) and be symptomatic for COVID-19. Symptoms for COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and/or other respiratory symptoms. A referral from a medical doctor is not required to be screened. After the initial screening process is completed, those individuals who meet the testing criteria will be administered the actual COVID-19 test which involves swabbing of the nasal cavities and back of the throat.

The COVID-19 tests are free to the public and available to anyone regardless of where you live or your immigration status. An information call-in line was created to provide COVID-19 testing updates and may be reached at (510) 494-4292.

First responders and healthcare workers who are symptomatic for the COVID-19 virus and have (or have had) a fever can schedule a test in advance by calling (510) 789-7231.

Comments

comments