Rhea Chakraborty may skip ED summons

Obama endorses Indian-American candidate in Senate race WASHINGTON: Sara Gideon, an Indian-origin Democratic senatorial candidate in the state of Maine, has won the endorsement of former US President Barack Obama for her November contest against incumbent Republican Senator...

UK won’t hesitate to add nations to quarantine list: Sunak LONDON: The UK “will not hesitate” to add more countries to its travel quarantine list in order to protect public health amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said on...

SII to produce 100M doses of Covid vax for India & LMICs NEW DELHI: Serum Institute of India (SII), the worlds largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, has entered into a new landmark partnership with Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance and the Bill &...

IPL title sponsorship: Eyes on Amazon & Unacademy, Jio the dark horse NEW DELHI: The suspension of Vivo’s title sponsorship with the Indian Premier League (IPL) has opened up the market for a new brand to come in for the 2021 edition...

New education policy foundation of 21st century ‘new India’: PM NEW DELHI: The new National Education Policy (NEP) is the foundation of a ‘new India’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, adding that the policy will help close the...

Indian origin mother, 2 children killed in New York crash NEW YORK: A woman of Indian origin and her son and daughter were killed when their car was hit by a tractor-trailer truck on a New York State highway, according...

China isolated on Kashmir at UNSC, US brings up terrorism UNITED NATIONS: China was completely isolated at the UN Security Council (UNSC) in its latest attempt to raise the Kashmir issue and the US countered it by pointing to cross-border...

Army chief in Arunachal to review operational preparedness NEW DELHI: As talks on disengagement with China hit a roadblock, Indian Army chief, Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane has gone to Arunachal Pradesh for a two-day visit to forward areas...

Nirav Modi’s custody extended till Aug 27, trial begins in Sep LONDON: A court in London on Thursday extended the custody of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi till August 27 after he appeared for the regular remand hearing, via videolink. Wanted in...

Foreign Jamaatis free to leave India after apology, SC told NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that foreign nationals, against whom criminal proceedings are pending in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi, are...

Now Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust set up in Mathura MATHURA: With the ‘bhumi pujan’ clearing the way for the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Nirman Nyas has now been set up in...

Global Covid-19 deaths surpass 710,000 NEW YORK: Global Covid-19 deaths surpassed 710,000 on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. Total Covid-19 cases around the world rose to...

Sushant Case: Who is Shruti Modi? MUMBAI: Who is Shruti Modi? That is the question people are asking ever since CBI named her among six people in the FIR it has registered in the Sushant Singh...

Rhea Chakraborty may skip ED summons MUMBAI: Model-turned-actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide, is unlikely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate officials, her lawyers indicated here...

Trump signs executive order to ban transactions with TikTok’s parent company WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to ban transactions with TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, it was reported on Thursday. The executive order signed on Thursday night says...

Govt asks Pak to desist from inciting communal tensions in India NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday asked Pakistan to desist from inciting communal tensions in India with its provocative statements on its internal matters. Pakistan on Wednesday had strongly condemned the...

India, China troop disengagement talks hit roadblock NEW DELHI: De-escalation at the Line of Actual Control has stopped for now as disengagement talks between India and China have hit a roadblock. China has refused to move back from...

Pakistan seeks OIC meeting on Kashmir, Saudis show reluctance ISLAMABAD: A bellicose and rather desperate Pakistan wanting to ratchet up the volume over Kashmir tried a spanking new manoeuvre on Thursday. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation wary of Pakistan’s...

Air India manager, Malini Vaidyanathan bids adieu to Chicago RAMESH SOPARAWLA India Post News Service CHICAGO: Ms Malini Vaidhyanathan Manager Midwest in Chicago has handed over her charge as Manager Midwest of Air India to Shri Vikash Shahal, Airport...