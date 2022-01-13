India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Rights of Afghan women, girls under attack: UN

Rights of Afghan women, girls under attack: UN
January 13
17:24 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KABUL: The United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has raised concerns over the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan, stating that “Afghan women are deprived of basic rights.”

The UN office said: “The fundamental rights of Afghan women and girls are under attack. They need the UN’s support and solidarity now more than ever.”
The humanitarian organizations must aim to scale up assistance to women and girls by providing food, healthcare, education, livelihood opportunities and protection services.

“The fundamental rights of Afghan women and girls are under attack. They need our support and solidarity now more than ever. Humanitarians aim to scale up assistance to women and girls by providing food, healthcare, education, livelihood opportunities and protection services,” OCHA tweeted.

According to OCHA, 11.8 million women and girls need urgent humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan. OCHA’s tweet comes after women staged a protest in Kabul on Wednesday.

Dozens of Afghan women in the capital city of Kabul are protesting against certain regulations imposed on them by the ruling Taliban, reported Sputnik citing an activist. The Taliban force women to wear hijab in public places and at work, said the activist, stressing, it points that the new rulers in Kabul do not want women to work.

Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan is a nightmare for Afghan women. They have imposed many repressive rules on women including banning education, work, and long travel. After Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, the incidents of threatening women are becoming a ‘new normal. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
Afghani SikhsAfghanistanAfghanistan GovtHindu AfghanistanHindus in AfghanistanMinorities In AfghanistanSikhs In AfghanistanTalibanTaliban Takes Overworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 14th, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.