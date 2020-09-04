RIP PUBG: Twitter filled with mixed reax memes after ban

NEW DELHI: Soon after the government banned the popular online game PUBG along with 117 other Chinese applications, a flood of reactions on various social media platforms like Twitter continued on Thursday.

Some people were still able to play the game but a vast majority of PUBG lovers were left sad without it. “My Last Chicken Dinner!!!!! End of An Era…Will miss you #PUBG,” a Twitter user wrote.

Another said: “I never played #PUBG but happy for the generation who was wasting time in it. #PUBGBANNED #PUBGMOBILE”.

“If India launches our own #AatmaNirbhar version of #pubg, what would be the name? It’ll start – MahaYudh,” another user commented.

Several users also shared MS Dhoni memes.

The former international cricketer spent most of his time in lockdown, playing games like PUBG, which was revealed by his wife Sakshi Dhoni during an Instagram Live chat session.

“PUBG retired before Dhoni could retire from PUBG,” a user mentioned.

“DHONI knew PUBG would be banned in India. So he flew to UAE (sic),” wrote another user.

Many “PUBG lovers” wrote paeans to the app, even as they lamented the days that they would have to pass without playing the game. The PUBG game, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, has millions of users, especially the young, in India.

India’s move to ban PUBG Mobile and 117 other Chinese apps came after the fresh Chinese aggression in Indian territory at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh.

