India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Rise in mental health challenges for children & youth

Rise in mental health challenges for children & youth
June 23
15:24 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Vidya Sethuraman
India Post News Service

Every mass shooting over the last three months has been a trigger for fear and anxiety among young people, says one psychiatric nurse in Miami-Dade about the kids he sees. It presents as anger and defiance, but more discipline isn’t an effective response. That’s only one of several challenges amidst a nationwide increase in mental illness among children and youth.

Medical experts, counselors, parents draw on their expertise and personal experience to explain the rise and to discuss what young people need, what parents and guardians can do, what services people can turn to. At the second of two briefings on mental health EMS is coordinating in partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI)-Miami Dade on June 17 experts discussed in detail on this impending issue.

Beth Jarosz, Program Director in U.S. Programs and Acting Director for Kids Data, Population Reference Bureau said suicide rates among 15- to 19-year-olds rose sharply from 2019 to 2020, including a 33 percent rise in California. She said teen suicides rose 33% in California from 2010-2020. New York’s rate barely changed. Rates in Texas rose by almost 80%. Rates in Florida rose by more than 100%. Jarosz said White and Asian teens have the highest suicide rates in Florida; Black and Latino rates are about the same.  Among them, high-risk groups include indigenous peoples, minority groups, groups who have experienced adversity in childhood, bullied, homeless, and foster children. The response, she suggested, is to expand access to mental health services and reduce adversity for children.

Eddy Molin, psychiatric nurse, Jackson Health System Miami has seen an uptick in hospitalizations and a lot of kids with anxiety and behavioral control issues, which can easily be linked to shootings and social media. Molin said parents should be preemptive in identifying things that are going on with their child. A decline in personal hygiene, staying longer in bed, disengaging from family and friends are signs of trouble.

Estephania Plascencia, a staff member of the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) in Miami said that since elementary school, she had experienced depression and anxiety, had difficulty concentrating, struggled with academics, and felt that her ability was insufficient, which affected her self-confidence. With medication and therapy she got better. She said NAMI gave her support and validation and allowed her to work with others in similar situations.

Comments

comments

Tags
Gunlaws in USGunlwsJoe BidenMass Shooting in TexasMcConaugheyMental Health ChallengesMental Health ChildrenRobb Elementary School ShootingTexas School shootingTexas ShootingUSAWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 24th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Forensic

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.