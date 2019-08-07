Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Rishabh is future and we need to give him space: Kohli

Rishabh is future and we need to give him space: Kohli
August 07
11:31 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PROVIDENCE (Guyana): Skipper Virat Kohli doesn’t want to put undue pressure on young Rishabh Pant as he is the one for the future, who needs to be given some space to display his full potential. The 21-year-old, who is expected to fill Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s shoes in future, was widely criticised for his shot selection in the first two games but came up trumps in third T20 International with a cracking 65 not out off 42 balls, in the able company of his skipper.

“We are looking at him (Pant) as the future. He has got a lot of skill and a lot of talent. It is about giving him some space and not putting too much pressure,” the skipper made his intentions clear at the post-match presentation ceremony.
He has been around for a couple of years now and Kohli feels that he will soon start finishing games more consistently.

“He’s come a long way since he’s started. It’s about winning and finishing games like these. In international cricket, you need to tackle pressure differently. If he plays like this regularly, we will see his potential shine for India,” Kohli said.
He was all praise for seamer Depak Chahar, who got 3 for 4 in his first spell to set the ball rolling for India. The skipper compared him to senior pro-Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

“Deepak is similar to Bhuvi. With the new ball, Deepak’s skill is up there with Bhuvi. Bhuvi, however, has more experience at death. Swing has been his (Deepak) USP in the IPL too. He is really lethal with the new ball – puts the batsmen in real trouble,” said Kohli.
A 3-0 whitewash is certainly satisfactory and the skipper would like to carry on the momentum into the ODI series.

“It was a clinical performance. We wanted to try out players but the priority was to win games. Deepak was great, Bhuvi professional as always. The wicket over here was much better than the one in Miami. West Indies got to a decent total because of the wicket, but we were professional with both ball and bat,” the skipper added.

Kohli dubbed the Windies ODI side as a stronger outfit and would want his side to maintain the consistency.
“We want to be as professional as possible in the ODIs and Tests. We want results, to win games of cricket. The Windies ODI team is even stronger, so it will be hard work, but we will try to have fun as a team for a month.” PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Would intervene on Kashmir ‘if wanted’ by India, Pak: Trump Read: https://t.co/K0SWG0ZZRe #KashmirIssue… https://t.co/Q2LWI17xfO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:07 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.