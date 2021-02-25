India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Rishi Kumar asks for Governor Newsom’s intervention on water rates

Rishi Kumar asks for Governor Newsom’s intervention on water rates
February 25
14:54 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SARATOGA: – Democratic Candidate for United States Congress from California’s District 18, Rishi Kumar,* has contacted California Governor Newsom’s office requesting a meeting to discuss the recent San Jose Water Company’s (SJWC) 21.47% increase in the cost of service charge as part of their General Rate Case filing for 2022-2024.

Kumar stated, “San Jose Water Company’s profits have skyrocketed. The ratepayers are feeling the burden of water rates 2 or 3 times higher compared to other utility companies. The recent cost of service proposal is drastic and unacceptable, especially given the economic pressures of the pandemic. The ratepayers are furious! The emails I have received express despair, an inability to put food on the table, and anguish over such an extraordinary water rate increase.”

Kumar has been the water activist rallying the community since August 2016 in pushing back SJWC’s frequent rate increase filings, with the support of many regionally elected leaders. He has been a passionate advocate at many city council and neighborhood meetings discussing the unfair practices of San Jose Water Company while inviting action from elected leaders and ratepayers. Rishi spoke at the recent West Valley Mayors and Managers meeting inviting the affected cities to form a joint coalition.

Rishi’s efforts have resulted in eight different rejections, reductions, or suspensions against the San Jose Water Company’s rate increase proposals. About a million people have benefited. Rishi has spoken up firmly at prior CPUC hearings on this topic. To raise concern for this important issue, Rishi established a water information page and runs the Water Oversight Group, a citizens group that is actively pushing back these water rates via a simple protest framework – a winning formula – that has been replicated again and again successfully. A mobile app was rolled out to make protests easier, sending thousands of protest emails to CPUC and Office of Ratepayers Advocate (ORA). Rishi has also called for the replacement of SJWC with a municipal water utility company, and, as of this press release, over 5,000 have signed the water petition.

Kumar said, “I invite the ratepayers of SJWC to send their protest emails to CPUC. In 10 years, SJWC’s net income after taxes is a total of $342M. I call upon CPUC to analyze how this money has been utilized for infrastructure improvement, water quality requirements, and to address cybersecurity/data privacy projects. Why has the operational expense related to staffing increased during this pandemic? What is the undercollection of revenue that SJWC seeks to address? We need a thorough analysis of San Jose Water’s financial filings.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

    BANG-Blue-Mountain

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

    Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

    Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Ind vs Eng: Axar Patel credits close ... - https://t.co/FRs2Wg827m Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #AustralianTeam #CricketFns #England #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #INDVsENG #IndiaAllrounderAxarPatel #IndiaCricketSeason #IndianTeam #Jaddu #JoeRoot
    h J R

    - February 26, 2021, 4:46 am

    In democracy, Centre can ... - https://t.co/uBl05h7oqN Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmLaws #FarmersProtest #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal #NarendraSinghTomar
    h J R

    - February 26, 2021, 4:43 am

    India, China must properly handle border ... - https://t.co/tVo2xhQhyk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #BorderAreas #CCP #ChineseArmy #DishonetChina #GalwanValley #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndiaDefeatsChina #IndianArmy #LAC #Ladakh
    h J R

    - February 26, 2021, 4:40 am

    India calls on UNSC members to end politicisation of ... - https://t.co/4TsXkPBflG Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Aghanistan #AntonioGuterres #IndiaCallsOnUNSCMembers #Syria #SyrianGovt #TerrorAttacksAfghanistan #TSTirumurti #UN #UnitedNationsSecretaryGeneral
    h J R

    - February 26, 2021, 4:30 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.