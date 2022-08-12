India Post News Paper

Rishi Kumar best bet to be our Congressional Representative

August 12
15:26 2022
Brennan Sandora

For almost thirty years now, Anna Eshoo has been largely unchallenged in her congressional runs. From the recent June election, it is apparent that Eshoo’s support has dwindled and her accomplishments over the last thirty years as Silicon Valley’s powerful congressional leader, proven to be lackluster. She has claimed responsibility for passing 45 bills, but in reality Eshoo has only sponsored four trivial bills – an inadequate statistic for a representative who claims to achieve so much more.

With every passing day, more constituents of California District-16 have declared that they are ready for the passing of the torch. Rishi Kumar is their choice – promising a forward thinking, swapping of hackneyed partisan squabbling with a results-driven people-oriented campaign agenda.

Rishi’s unprecedented grassroots engagement with the district voters led to a historic performance in the 2020 election – an unprecedented 127,000 votes. Eshoo is continuing in a downwards spiral – to a damp 48% performance in the recent June primary that looked increasingly like an open contest – with seven challengers running against her and spending almost a million dollars in the race

Rishi’s prospects for November are looking optimistic. Anna Eshoo’s floppy-disk era politics are out of touch and out of place in cutting-edge Silicon Valley. She knows this fully well and is very worried – which is why we’ve seen an immense increase in her campaign spending – to the tune of $1.14 million in the recent primary election when most prior primary elections for Eshoo have been uneventful, not meriting a campaign or any major expenditure.

In 2018, Eshoo faced little opposition, maintaining an uncontested 73%. Four years (and two Rishi campaigns) later, she has dropped to an abysmal 48%. That’s a cliff drop of 25 percentage points – that does not bode well for an incumbent who has been in office for decades! That is why Eshoo has already begun to run attack ads targeting Rishi, months before the general election. She hopes to reverse the downward spiral of her support, but it only reveals how she is frantically grasping at straws, as her position looks more and more unsalvageable.

It doesn’t take a mathematician to see that Eshoo’s campaign prospects are increasingly bleak and that Rishi’s 2022 campaign is off to an auspicious start. Rishi’s experience in the tech industry, a getting-things-done approach, pragmatic real-world policies, and indefatigable activism simply cannot be matched by Eshoo and her campaign funds flush with dark tainted money. District 16 is now recognizing the value of Rishi’s strong performance. Rishi’s support both among the voters and community leaders is constantly increasing. Accepting money only from people, he has spent a million dollars since 2019 fueling a people-driven campaign.

Rishi Kumar was elected to the Saratoga City Council with the most votes in 64 years of the city’s history for devising unique and innovative solutions that deal with festering problems in a pragmatic, results-driven approach. He is the candidate for getting things done – and the only remaining contender in the November election – there are no Republicans left in this race – to defeat Anna Eshoo after surpassing six other very formidable candidates in the primary election.

Your vote is valuable, no matter who you are. So, before spending it on an octogenarian representative with four bills to her name in thirty years, maybe think twice.

