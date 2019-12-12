Rishi Kumar could be 5th Indian-American in US Congress

RITU MAHESHWARI

India Post News Service

SANTA CLARA, California: Rishi Kumar filed his papers to be on the March 3, 2020, ballot for the US House of Representatives to represent Silicon Valley, California’s district 18. Silicon Valley political pundits are calling it the first serious Democratic challenger in 28 years for Congresswoman Anna Eshoo.

“I arrived into this country on a F1 student visa for mechanical engineering grad school,” Rishi announced told his supporters after filing the papers at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters.

“Now running for United States Congress. How improbable! We submitted our candidacy today and will be on the ballot on March 3. Only because America lets you dream, dream big, and every dream seems so within reach.”

Rishi’s Silicon Valley credentials are solid as a hi-tech software executive today, and as Saratoga’s councilmember in his 2nd term. He has changed the politics of Saratoga with his dynamic energy and innovation as a public servant. His remarkable achievements have been a story that has not been witnessed by Saratogans in 60 years.

There were letters published last year calling Rishi as “the best councilmember seen in 50 years. Rishi’s leadership as a councilmember led to seen water rate proposals of San Jose Water Company being either rejected reduced or suspended. Rishi calls his agenda as providing services “cheaper, faster, better”.

An example of his innovation is his rolling out of a water app for the community to send quick water rates protest emails to CPUC. Rishi’s leadership is that of an activist who jumps into the big issues and challenges. When he saw burglaries rising, he held over 100 neighborhood meetings, demonstrated a very creative approach, built awareness, rolled out Top 25 safety tips informational docs, and launched more than 50 neighborhood safety watch programs that led to the burglaries beinmg reduced by 41 per cent – the largest drop compared to any Silicon Valley city.

As a result, RIshi was re-elected with the most votes in Saratoga’s election history in 2018. A remarkable run indeed. Indian-Americans in Saratoga comprise about 10 per cent of the total population. Rishi also happens to be the current executive board member and delegate of the California Democratic Party representing his district AD28.

India Post asked Rishi about his political agenda for this run and his policies.

“Politics today in this country has gone haywire,” he said.

“Lobbyists and special interest groups are defining the agenda of American people. But we have significant issues affecting us today that need leadership. A legacy healthcare system based on a foundation of greed gone rampant and 700,000 opioid-related American deaths, an existential climate change crisis, a housing/ homelessness challenge, transportation logjams, burglaries and a data privacy challenge.

“I am not an ‘establishment’ politician. I do not thrive on lobbyists and special interest group campaign contributions. I am not beholden to these special interest groups. I am an activist who is always willing to take on a fight on behalf of the people. Yes, I am different! I believe I can truly impact the tough challenges with a pragmatic real world perspective and applying the hi-tech innovation framework.”

There have been press reports about Rishi’s accident in September earlier this year when his car bumper was hit at a Cupertino traffic light. When asked if this was politically orchestrated, Rishi was gracious in his reply: “I was involved in a traffic accident in September. The traffic incident was resolved as a vehicle code infraction. This is not a moving violation. The original charge commonly known as Hit and Run was dismissed.”

Rishi’s excitement about the congressional campaign was apparent.

“We have continued with our grassroots campaign – nine months already – to represent Silicon Valley in the US House of Representatives. What is coming out loud and clear is that people of our district are tired of politics as usual. They want accessible, authentic and responsive representation. This congressional race is about people versus special interest group money influencing the political agenda, tech knowledge versus technological illiteracy, and ‘getting things done’ versus status quo lobbyist-driven politics. This is about fixing the broken American healthcare system where special interest groups are dominating, contributing to the political campaigns of our congressional leaders, who in turn are passing legislation that increases the price of healthcare. This certainly does not work well for the interest of American citizens”

When asked what he would like to change if he made it to Washington representing Silicon Valley’s tech community and a bustling Silicon Valley economy he said: “Silicon Valley deserves leadership with a track record of fighting for people, not taking cues from special interests. That is the reason we are running to change the culture of Washington which has gone astray with lobbyists having a field day while people’s voice is stifled. This is also the very reason why I have pledged to never accept PAC or special interest group money. This is a campaign for change by bringing a people-centric agenda, stepping up to address the top challenges of Silicon Valley and America. I am very honored at this opportunity to fight for Silicon Valley and represent the great people of our nation. Our innovation economy needs intelligent representation, leaders who are well versed with the world of tech”

Rishi invited the support of the Silicon Valley community for his grassroots campaign.

“As your next congressman, I will fearlessly tackle the tough challenges with fierce political courage, independent people-centric behavior. Enough is enough! It’s time for a change! Please join our grassroots team via our website www.RIshiKumar.com. Our leadership team meets every Saturday morning at 9.30 a.m. over breakfast,” he said

This high energy campaign has taken Silicon Valley by storm and Rishi is all set for a successful run in March and then again in November 2020.

