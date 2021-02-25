Rishi Kumar requests intervention of Governor Newsom

India Post News Service

SARATOGA, CA: Democratic Candidate for United States Congress from California’s District 18, Rishi Kumar has contacted California Governor Newsom’s office requesting a meeting to discuss the recent San Jose Water Company (SJWC) 21.47% increase in cost of service charge as part of their General Rate Case filing for 2022-2024. SJWC is a public utility in the business of providing water service to approximately 231,000 connections that serve a population of approximately one million people in an area comprising approximately 139 square miles in the metropolitan San Jose, California area that includes the cities of San Jose, Campbell, Cupertino, Los Gatos, Monte Sereno and Saratoga.

Kumar stated, “San Jose Water Company’s profits have skyrocketed. The ratepayers are feeling the burden of water rates 2x or 3x compared to other utility companies. The cost of service proposal is very drastic and not acceptable, especially given the economic conditions we are in. Our ratepayers are furious! Emails I have received express despair, an inability to put food on the table, and now having to figure out how to accommodate a huge increase in water bill.”

Rishi Kumar, as the current councilmember of Saratoga, California, and candidate for US House of Representatives CA-18, has rallied the community since August 2016 in pushing back SJWC’s frequent rate increase filings – with the support of many elected leaders regionally. Here is the recent Mercury News coverage. Here is press coverage in India Post from 2017.

Rishi’s efforts have resulted in eight different rejections or reductions or suspensions against the San Jose Water Company’s rate increase proposals. A million people have benefited. Rishi has spoken up firmly at prior CPUC hearings on this topic. To raise concern for this important issue, Rishi established a water information page and runs the Water Oversight Group, a citizens group that is actively pushing back these water rates via a simple protest framework – a winning formula – that has been replicated again and again successfully. A mobile app was rolled out to make protests easier, sending thousands of protest emails to CPUC and Office of Ratepayers Advocate (ORA). Rishi has also called for the replacement of SJWC with a municipal water utility company and over 5,000 have signed the water petition.

“I invite all the ratepayers of SJWC to send their protest emails to CPUC. In 10 years, SJWC net income after tax is a total of $342M. I call upon CPUC to analyze how this money has been spent so far for infrastructure improvement, water quality requirements, and to address cybersecurity/ data privacy projects. We need a thorough analysis of San Jose Water’s financial statements. ”

