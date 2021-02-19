Riteish, Genelia wake up fans with quirky dance video on yatch: ‘Jago Subah Ho Gayi’ MUMBAI: Bollywood star Genelia Deshmukh on Friday morning treated fans to a cheerful, quirky video clip of a dance on a yacht with husband Riteish and friends. The ‘Jaane Tu...

PM Modi pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary NEW DELHI: On the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to the Maratha warrior king and said his life will motivate country...

Brittany Snow roped in for Ti West horror thriller ‘X’ WASHINGTON: American actor Brittany Snow, best known for her work in the Pitch Perfect movies, has joined ‘X’, the latest horror endeavour from director Ti West. According to The Hollywood Reporter,...

Meet Indian American who leads NASA’s operation Perseverance Rover Landing on Mars WASHINGTON: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover on Thursday (local time) successfully touched down on the surface of Mars after surviving a blazing seven-minute plunge through the...

India’s neighbouring countries, including Pakistan laud PM Modi’s proposals on COVID-19 management NEW DELHI: The neighboring countries of India, including Pakistan, supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five proposals on the management of COVID-19. Speaking during the virtual workshop on ”COVID-19 Management: Experience,...

Delhi: Petrol price crosses Rs 90-mark, diesel at Rs 80.60 per litre NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices went up for the eleventh consecutive day in the national capital and stood at Rs 90.19 and Rs 80.60 per litre, respectively on Friday....

5 Reasons to Buy Online Health Insurance It has been simple and straightforward to purchase online health insurance in India today, until a few years ago. Today, individuals can enjoy various options and alternatives available everywhere in...

Demand for Dogecoin surges in 2021 While Bitcoin may be the poster boy for the ongoing cryptocurrency wave, having recently crossed $48,000 and well on its way towards hitting $50,000, other crypto tokens have also been...

AAPI Legislative Day planned on Capitol Hill India Post News Service WASHINGTON DC: The American Association of Physicians Of India (AAPI) has scheduled hosing its annual Legislative Day on May 19 2021 and it is expected to...

Webinar meet On â€˜India’s Farmer Reform Bills, Impact & National Unity Geetha Patil BOSTON: World NRI Association (WNA)-USA organized zoom webinar meeting on the current burning topic, â€˜India’s Farmer Reform Bills, Impact & National Unity & Integrityâ€™ on Saturday, 13th February...

â€˜Meenaâ€™s Special Diwaliâ€™: A must read book by Dipti Takru India Post News Service SAN JOSE, CA: The Festival of Lights, Diwali is celebrated by millions of Indians all over the world. â€˜Meenaâ€™s Special Diwaliâ€™ is a fiction book that...

New Year, New Policies: What you and your family need to know about immigration changes under President Biden Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service President Bidenâ€™s proposed immigration reforms and new executive orders have raised expectations among immigrants across LA County. A Virtual Town Hall took place on...

Bengaluru Christians donate Rs 1cr for Ayodhya’s Ram Temple India Post News Service MUMBAI: Prominent members of the Christian community in this tech city Bengaluru have collected Rs 1 crore as donation for the construction of Ram temple at...

Shobhana Sanghvi passes away Deeply saddened the Chicago-based Indo-American Center (IAC) shared news of the passing of Shobhana Sanghvi, a former IAC Board Member and long-time supporter. Shobhana passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on...

Washington Hospital Healthcare System In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Citizens for Better Community (CUBIC) of Fremont, the Harem Rotary Club in Silicon Valley and Saigon Seafood Harbor Newark teamed up to order...

White House & Congress Members condemn the desecration of Mahatma Statue India Post News Service WASHINGTON DC: The White House and six members of Congress have condemned the desecration and toppling of a Mahatma Gandhi Statue of Peace in Davis, CA last...

The Los Angeles County COVID-19 Report Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The Los Angeles County Public Health Department addressed the County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the EMS briefing on Feb 11. Dr. Eloisa...

Bar Associations unite to demand Illinois University to address Race issues Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Several Chicago area Bar Associations have joined together to demand that the University of Illinois Board of Trustees act swiftly to address and eradicate an environmental the...

Disengagement at LAC: Decoding China-India moves ahead Major General S.B. Asthana China and India have announced the disengagement of troops along Line of Actual Control (LAC), at the southern and northern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake...