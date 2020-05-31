India Post News Paper

Road ahead is a long one, says Modi on COVID-19 fight

May 31
18:13 2020
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that even though curbs have been lifted and the economy has opened-up, people still need to be vigilant without laxity.

The remarks came a day after the Central government issued ‘Unlock 1’ guidelines allowing a phased re-opening of most activities across the country and limiting the lockdown only to containment zones for a month till June 30.

In his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Modi said, “Many curbs have been lifted. A major chunk of the economy is now active again. We need to be more vigilant, be it maintaining a distance of six feet, wearing a mask, staying at home, we must follow all this without laxity. The road ahead is a long one; we are fighting a pandemic about which little was previously known.”

The Prime Minister added, “Looking at the world, we release how big is the achievement of Indians. The population is more, challenges are different, even then coronavirus could not spread as fast as it did in other countries. The fatality rate is also lower in our country.”

He also lauded the people for their collective efforts in valiantly fighting the battle against coronavirus. “During this pandemic, we have shown that the idea of service and sacrifice are not mere ideals for us but are the way of life. The entire movement is people driven. In such a vast country, every citizen has taken upon themselves to fight the battle.”

He said that the innovation amid the challenging times has touched his heart as a multitude of countrymen from villages and cities, from small scale traders to startups and labs are devising even new ways of fighting against the virus.

The Prime Minister said that the vaccine development programme in the Indian labs is being watched by the world with anticipation and hope.

“There is a saying, “Seva Paramo Dharmha”. Service is a pleasure in itself. The victory over the virus will depend on our innovation,” Prime Minister Modi added.

