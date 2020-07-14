India Post News Paper

Rohit Sharma to lead over Kohli in Moody's World T20 XI

July 14
10:20 2020
KOLKATA: Former Australia all-rounder turned coach Tom Moody picked Rohit Sharma over Virat Kohli to lead his World XI side, also leaving out Mahendra Singh Dhoni and handing the wicket-keeping gloves to West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran instead. But he clarified that it was a current team and not one from the recent past.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit has won the most number of Indian Premier League (IPL) titles and is Kohli’s deputy in India’s white-ball sides. “I am picking a team to play in a tournament in the next three weeks,” former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Moody told Harsha Bhogle in the latest Cricbuzz interview.

“David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. “I am keen to go with Jos Buttler but I need a left hander so I am going with Nicholas Pooran at five. I need a left hander in the middle order to give me the balance.”

On Dhoni, Moody said since the former India captain has not played competitive cricket after the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final where India lost to New Zealand, he did not pick him.

“That’s why I wanted to clarify that (this team) is (for) today (playing now). Dhoni is a no-brainer otherwise. I am his number one fan and what he’s done from a captaincy point of view and otherwise.”

Moody’s World XI: David Warner, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer; 12th man: Ravindra Jadeja

