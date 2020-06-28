India Post News Paper

Rolling Stones warn Trump not to use their songs
June 28
15:43 2020
LONDON: Legendary British rockband, the Rolling Stones have warned US President Donald Trump that he could face legal action if he continues using their songs at his campaign rallies, the media reported said on Sunday.

A statement on Saturday from the band’s legal team said it was working with the performing rights organisation, the BMI, to stop the unauthorised use of their music, reports the BBC.

Representatives for the group, fronted by 76-year-old Mick Jagger, said that “further steps to exclude” Trump from using Rolling Stones material in future presidential campaigning was necessary after previous “cease and desist directives” had been ignored.

The BMI has reportedly notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the use of their songs without permission will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement, and would be subject to legal action.

The statement comes after the Trump campaign used the Rolling Stones’ song “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” at last week’s re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The same song was used by the Trump campaign during the 2016 US election.

“The Rolling Stones do not endorse Donald Trump,” the band had tweeted in 2016.

In a similar incident, the family of later rock musician Tom Petty issued a cease and desist letter to the Trump campaign over the unauthorised use of his song “I Won’t Back Down” at the Tulsa rally, the BBC reported.

In a statement posted on Twitter earlier this month, the family said that the late artist would “never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate”.

