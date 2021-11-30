India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Ronaldo slams Ballon d’Or chief over Messi ‘lie’

Ronaldo slams Ballon d’Or chief over Messi ‘lie’
November 30
10:01 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at Ballon d’Or chief Pascal Ferre for claiming that the Manchester United star told him that he wished to retire with more Ballon d’Or than the Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo posted a lengthy statement on Instagram, saying that he does not wish to win more Ballon d’Or than Messi and his goal is just to make his team win.
“Today’s outcome explains why Pascal Ferre’s statements last week, when he stated that I confided in him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Golden Balls than Lionel Messi. He used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for. It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d’Or,” said Ronaldo.

“And he lied again today, justifying my absence from the Gala with an alleged quarantine that has no reason to exist. I always want to congratulate those who win, within the sportsmanship and fair-play that have guided my career since the beginning, and I do it because I’m never against anyone. I always win for myself and for the clubs I represent, I win for myself and for those who love me. I don’t win against anyone. The biggest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the clubs I represent and for the national team in my country,” he added.

Messi was awarded the Ballon d’Or for the seventh time on Monday at a ceremony in Paris on Monday. Ronaldo has won the prize five times in his career so far.

“The biggest ambition of my career is to be a good example for all those who are or want to be professional footballers. The biggest ambition of my career is to leave my name written in golden letters in the history of world football. I will end by saying that my focus is already on Manchester United’s next game and on everything that, together with my team-mates and our fans, we can still achieve this season. The rest? The rest is just the rest,” said Ronaldo. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsBallon d'Or chiefEuro 2020 FinalEuro Cup FinalFootballFrance FootballManchester UnitedPascal FerrePortuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – November 26th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

Find the best odds on cricket betting IPL at 10Cric, Indias #Sportsbetting site online cricket betting!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.