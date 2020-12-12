India Post News Paper

Royal kids George, Charlotte, Louis make red carpet debut

December 12
11:20 2020
LONDON: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have finally made their red carpet debuts with their parents Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton – their first public carpet outing as a family.

According to Fox News, the royal cohort arrived in style to the London Palladium on Friday (local time) to take in a traditional British holiday comedy-style performance. According to People magazine, the little ones appeared composed and charismatic as they strutted up to the venue.

At the red carpet, seven-year-old George and five-year-old Charlotte walked hand-in-hand with William. However, as they drew closer to the Palladium, Charlotte reportedly felt confident enough to let go of her father’s hand. After an unsuccessful attempt to grab Charlotte’s hand, William, simply let her be and instead caressed his daughter’s hair, the outlet reported.

Meanwhile, the two-year-old Louis kept close to the Duchess of Cambridge. As reported by Fox News, during the show, William gave a speech before making his way to the Royal Box where the family took in the show donning face masks, according to People Magazine. William said to a clapping audience, “It’s wonderful to be back here in the West End and see theatres reopening their doors. Catherine, George, Charlotte, Louis and I are all really looking forward to the show.”

William also made a point to express his appreciation for essential workers who were in attendance. “You have given your absolute all this year and made remarkable sacrifices. So have your families, who I’m sure to have seen far less of you than they would have liked, it’s lovely that you are all here together tonight,” said William.

“You are representative of the huge number of people across the UK who have stepped forward to make a difference this year in so many crucial ways. The country owes you a huge debt of gratitude,” he added. (ANI) 

