Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

RR look to keep playoffs hopes alive against RCB

RR look to keep playoffs hopes alive against RCB
April 29
16:23 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BENGALURU: Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to give their forgettable campaign a semblance of respectability and dash Rajasthan Royals’ faint playoffs hopes in the IPL here Tuesday.

Rajasthan, with 10 points from 12 games, still have a theoretical chance to make it to the playoffs, provided they do not lose any of their remaining two matches.

Also, they would require table-toppers Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to defeat their respective opponents.

Under the circumstances, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes’ absence will add to Rajasthan’s pressure, more so when Archer’s 12-ball 27 for a winning cause against Kolkata Knight Riders is taken into account.

Jos Buttler, who had 311 runs and three fifties in eight innings, had also returned to England for World Cup preparations.

The change in captaincy – replacing Ajnkya Rahane with Steve Smith – helped RR to an extent as this helped Rahane roar back to form with an elegant century, albeit in a losing cause, against Delhi Capitals.

It also saw Rajasthan bring their campaign back on track by beating Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

RR’s last win at the Eden Gardens could galvanise their players to believe in themselves, after Ryan Parag led a dramatic late comeback.

They, however, still need to iron out a few flaws which have plagued them of late. The failure to grab moments, which cost them the games against Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, is one of them.

The biggest positive for Rajasthan has been Sherays Gopal, who, with his googlies, deceived the likes of Virat Kohli, A B de Villiers and Shimron Hetmyer in the previous match.

Sanju Samson, who had hit the first ton of this IPL, has been good.

Hosts RCB will be playing for pride after their slender hopes of entering the playoffs went up in smoke with their defeat to Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Teams (from):

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Steve Smith, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Ish Sodhi, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Liam Livingstone, Varun Aaron, Shahshank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

Match starts at 8 pm. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT-TIECON 2019

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – HOTSTAR

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.