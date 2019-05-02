Rs 72,000 will be deposited in beneficiaries bank account within one year under NYAY scheme: Rahul

SIMDEGA (Jharkhand): Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday said if voted to power, Rs 72,000 would be deposited in bank accounts of 5 crore people of the country within one year under NYAY scheme.

The amount will be given under the NYAY scheme till a family earns Rs 12,000 per month on its own, he said.

Addressing an election rally in Simdega, which is a part of Khunti Lok Sabha constituency where voting will take place on May 6, the Congress chief made a blistering attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi blaming him for working only for 15-20 people.

Narendra Modi ji has not fulfilled his promises of providing two crore jobs. He did not deposit Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts of the people, Gandhi said.

He (PM) only worked for 15-20 people, Gandhi said, apparently referring to industrialists.

Appealing to the people to vote for Congress and Mahagathbandhan candidate Kalicharan Munda from Khunti, Gandhi further attacked Modi for not waiving farm loans while (the MSP) Rs 2500 is being given for rice in Chhatisgarh ruled by the Congress.

Munda is facing BJPs Arjun Munda from Khunti LS seat.

The Congress chief said the poor were hit by the GST and asserted that the Congress was committed to save tribal land.

This alliance (Mahagathbandhan) has the voice of people. I have not come to speak our maan ki baat but to listen to your maan ki baat and whatever you will tell us we will do it, Gandhi said.

Dont forget that you are malik (master). Narendra Modi or any political leader are not your malik. You just tell us what to do and we will do, Gandhi said.

He said free treatment in hospitals would be introduced and universities and technical institutions will be set up in districts if voted to power. PTI

