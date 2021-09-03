India Post News Paper

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Rajasthan this month

September 03
11:12 2021
NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, as part of his tour to Rajasthan this month, will visit Chittorgarh from September 17 to September 20 in the first leg of his tour and Jodhpur from September 24 to September 26 in the second leg of his tour.

As per a statement of Jaipur RSS chief Ramesh Agarwal, Bhagwat will stay in Udaipur for three days and in Bhilwara for a day.
Agarwal added that there will no public programme during the three days and all the Covid-19 guidelines will be followed during the stay.

During his three days stay in Udaipur, Bhagwat is going to discuss the training for the possible Covid-19 third wave and the regular activities with the RSS workers. He will visit Jain Swetembar Terapanth’s Acharya Mahashramanji during his stay in Bhilwara. (ANI)

