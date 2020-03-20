Something went wrong with the connection!

RSS to ‘play role’ in making Modi’s Janata curfew a success

March 20
10:30 2020
NEW DELHI: The RSS has backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of ‘janata curfew’ on March 22 to promote social distancing in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India.

“RSS will back the ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22, based on the mantra on resolve and restraint, as well as other initiatives by state and centre. The entire RSS family will play a role in awakening the society to face this challenge,” said Sarkaryavah Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi.

On Friday, as India witnessed its fourth fatality due to coronavirus, the Prime Minister addressed the nation, and among other steps, urged all Indians to stay indoor this Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., calling it a Janata curfew. IANS

