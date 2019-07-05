Something went wrong with the connection!

RSS working in new fields like family enlightenment: Kumar

July 05
10:27 2019
NAGPUR: A senior leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said Thursday that the organization has started working in new fields including environment and `family enlightenment’.
Arun Kumar, `Prachar Pramukh’ (publicity chief) of the RSS, also said the new generation is joining the organization in large numbers.
Looking at the changing conditions, the RSS has started working in new areas such as environment, gram Vikas (village development), cow protection, social harmony, and family enlightenment (`kutumb prabodhan’), he said.

Kumar held a press conference on the sidelines of an RSS camp at Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.
The organization has also decided to promote water conservation, tree plantation and plastic management due to increasing environmental problems, he said.
“Family is the strength of our society and hence the Sangh has also started working for creating awareness about family values,” a press release issued here quoted him as saying.
“In 2010, there were 40,000 Sangh shakhas (branches), which has now increased to 60,000. People are curious to know about the Sangh and want to join.

“Around six lakh people showed interest in joining the Sangh online between 2012 to June 2019. It included 1.5 lakh in 2018 and about 67,000 in last six months,” he said.
Some 16,000 shakhas have swayamsevaks (volunteers) between the ages of 20 to 40 attending them, while 37,000 shakhas have school and college students in attendance, he claimed.
“There is a fast increase in new generation joining RSS,” Kumar said. PTI

