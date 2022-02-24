India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Ruble collapses on Thursday morning, Russian stock exchange suspends trades

Ruble collapses on Thursday morning, Russian stock exchange suspends trades
February 24
11:16 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MOSCOW: The Russian ruble collapsed on Thursday morning after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine, local media reported.

The Sputnik news agency reported that the dollar rose above 84 rubles for the first time since January 2016, and the euro above 95 rubles for the first time since December 2014, according to the data of the Moscow Stock Exchange.
According to the Russian news agency, the exchange rate as of 04:57 GMT is at 86.21 rubles per dollar, 96.90 rubles per euro.

Russian Stock Exchange has suspended trade on all markets after collapsing about 10 per cent immediately after it opened. Russian stock markets fell below 2,750 points on Moscow Exchange Index in the first several minutes of opening. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Americans in UkraineEvacuate UkraineJake SullivanJoe BidenMoscowRuble CollapseRussiaRussian President Vladimir PutinUkraine CrisisUS National Security CouncilUS Russia RelationsUSAVladimir PutinWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 25th 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.