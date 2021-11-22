India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Rupee Beer Making a Splash in The Indian Beer Scene

Rupee Beer Making a Splash in The Indian Beer Scene
November 22
22:05 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Globally awarded Best Indian Beer 2021, Rupee Beer is changing the craft beverage arena with its unique lager brewed specially for Indian, spicy and world cuisine.

Slow brewed to a traditional Indian recipe, Rupee is all-natural, with a smooth taste and finish. Pairing exceptionally well with food and equally enjoyable as a stand alone beer, Rupee is getting noticed for its easy drinkability among foodies and passionate craft beer drinkers.

Rupee’s brewers are on a mission to retell the story of the iconic Indian Rupee which is the currency of seven different countries around the world.

Sultan Sher Shah Suri was the revolutionary leader of the 16th century Suri Dynasty which stretched across the Indian subcontinent. He was known for fighting off the Mogul Empire, building The Grand Trunk Road (one of Asia’s oldest & longest roads), setting up a working postal network across the Indian Subcontinent, & being the earliest user of the Indian Rupee.

With its uniquely crafted blend, award-winning taste, and fast-growing appeal as The Global Beer for Curry, Rupee Beer is here to create a lasting impact on the Indian and ethnic beer space. Find Rupee Beer at international restaurants, bars, and alcohol specialty stores. More at RupeeBeer.com 

 

Comments

comments

Tags
BeerBest Indian BeerBest Indian Beer 2021Buy Rupee Beer Onlineethnic beer brandsIndian Beer BrandslifestyleRupee BeerRupee Beer 2021Rupee Beer PriceRupeebeer.com
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – November 19th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.