Rupee Beer Making a Splash in The Indian Beer Scene Globally awarded Best Indian Beer 2021, Rupee Beer is changing the craft beverage arena with its unique lager brewed specially for Indian, spicy and world cuisine. Slow brewed to a...

MEA negates media reports regarding probable chief guest for Republic Day 2022 NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday negated media speculations about the probable chief guest for Republic Day 2022. In response to a media report regarding the Chief...

India women’s football team lands in Brazil for 4-nation International tournament MANAUS: The Indian women’s national team on Monday landed in Brazil to play in a 4-nation International tournament. India will lock horns with Brazil, Chile, and Venezuela in their three...

Pakistan: Hundreds of children protest in in support of basic rights BALOCHISTAN: In solidarity with protestors staging a sit-in against the unnecessary check posts and fishing trawlers in Gwadar district of Balochistan province, hundreds of children took to the streets on...

China’s move to downgrade ties with Lithuania shows its ‘arrogance, pettiness’ TAIPEI: China’s move to downgrade the diplomatic ties with Lithuania after Taiwan opened a representative office in the Baltic nation shows the “arrogance and pettiness of large, powerful countries”, Taiwan’s...

Britain invites ASEAN to G-7 meeting, signifies ‘growing Indo-Pacific tilt’ LONDON: Ministers from the Group of Seven (G-7) industrialized nations are set to participate in a meeting that will take place in Britain’s Liverpool next month. The G-7 meet, under...

Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Moga to kickstart ‘Mission Punjab’ AMRITSAR: In view of the 2022 Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday arrived in Punjab on a two-day visit to...

All-party meet on Nov 28 ahead of Parliament’s winter session, PM Modi likely to attend NEW DELHI: An all-party meet has been called on November 28 ahead of Parliament’s winter session, informed the sources. The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to commence from November...

War hero Abhinandan Varthaman to receives Vir Chakra NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force ace pilot Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman will be awarded the Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind in an investiture ceremony on Monday. Varthaman was...

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 116.87 cr NEW DELHI: With the administration of 32,99,337 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 116.87 crore, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday....

Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics account for a half of global TV sales in Q3 SEOUL: Sales of Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics accounted for 47.1%, nearly half of the global TV sales in the third quarter of this year. The cumulative sales of the...

Tough to beat India in any format, hopefully NZ is ready for 1st Test, says Santner KOLKATA: New Zealand stand-in skipper Mitchell Santner feels it is tough to beat India in their home conditions and knows that spin will play a big role in the upcoming...

Women WC Qualifier: Bangladesh clinch thriller against Pak; Thailand beat Zimbabwe HARARE: Bangladesh and Thailand got their first points on board on the opening day of the ICC women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Harare. While Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by three wickets,...

Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan tie the knot as Alia Bhatt, Vani Kapoor among others attend wedding MUMBAI: As Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan tied the knot on Sunday amongst close friends and family, their wedding ceremony was attended by several B-town celebs like Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor,...

Amitabh Bachchan hails victory of Indian cricket team over New Zealand MUMBAI: As the Indian cricket team defeated New Zealand and claimed a clean sweep in the three-match series on Sunday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned a celebratory note for the “champions”....

Over 63 cr samples tested for COVID-19 in India so far NEW DELHI: Over 63 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 across the country, with more than 7 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council...

Mamata Banerjee to visit New Delhi today NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit New Delhi on Monday. She will stay in the national capital till November 25. Banerjee’s visit to the capital is...

The 6 Reasons to Do Market Research Before Starting a New Business Youâ€™ve come up with a brilliant idea, and now youâ€™re eager to launch your business. Not so fast! You still have an essential step to take: do market research. This...

Democracy natural tendency of India: Modi SHIMLA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said democracy is not just a system but a natural tendency of India. Addressing the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding...