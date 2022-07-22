Rupi Kaur: First Indian American is Mrs. Illinois American 2022

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Rupi being the first ever Indian-American to win this title, will be going for the Nationals in Las Vegas in August 2022, to compete for Mrs. American.

Rupi Kaur has been in the USA since 2002. Her origins are from Punjab, India. She migrated to USA back in 2002. She is married with two kids and resides in Chicago. Rupi completed her MBA in 2013. She has had the opportunities to work with some of the top fortune 500 companies and is currently working in the Corporate world. She is also a Real Estate Agent affiliated with Coldwell Banker and has been featured in the Chicago Agent Magazine in early 2021.

A mother of two with a full-time corporate job and working as a Real Estate Agent, she still manages to get involved with the community and volunteers in many Organizations. Her hobbies are traveling, volunteer work, and spending time with her family. She enjoys participating in Fashion Shows and Beauty Pageants. Her platform is Women Empowerment and throughout her reign as Mrs. Illinois American, she will continue her legacy to represent her community, her State, and the Country as a whole.

Rupi believes by living in USA anything is possible. USA is the land of opportunities! She is always exploring and looking for the right opportunities. Never take anything for granted in life, God always has a plan for everyone, says Rupi.

Rupi is grateful to her family & friends, her sponsors and the entire community for their support. She humbly requests all to vote for her for the upcoming Nationals. The voting will begin soon and the link will be shared on her social media handles. Follow Rupi Kaur and stay tuned for more details. Letâ€™s support Rupi to help her win Mrs. American at the Nationals, as she now represents the State of Illinois.

Her Instagram link is: https://instagram.com/mrsilamerican?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

