India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Rupi Kaur: First Indian American is Mrs. Illinois American 2022

Rupi Kaur: First Indian American is Mrs. Illinois American 2022
July 22
13:15 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Rupi being the first ever Indian-American to win this title, will be going for the Nationals in Las Vegas in August 2022, to compete for Mrs. American.

Rupi Kaur has been in the USA since 2002. Her origins are from Punjab, India.  She migrated to USA back in 2002. She is married with two kids and resides in Chicago. Rupi completed her MBA in 2013. She has had the opportunities to work with some of the top fortune 500 companies and is currently working in the Corporate world. She is also a Real Estate Agent affiliated with Coldwell Banker and has been featured in the Chicago Agent Magazine in early 2021.

RUPY

Rupi Kaur

A mother of two with a full-time corporate job and working as a Real Estate Agent, she still manages to get involved with the community and volunteers in many Organizations. Her hobbies are traveling, volunteer work, and spending time with her family. She enjoys participating in Fashion Shows and Beauty Pageants. Her platform is Women Empowerment and throughout her reign as Mrs. Illinois American, she will continue her legacy to represent her community, her State, and the Country as a whole.

Rupi believes by living in USA anything is possible. USA is the land of opportunities! She is always exploring and looking for the right opportunities. Never take anything for granted in life, God always has a plan for everyone, says Rupi.

Rupi is grateful to her family & friends, her sponsors and the entire community for their support. She humbly requests all to vote for her for the upcoming Nationals. The voting will begin soon and the link will be shared on her social media handles. Follow Rupi Kaur and stay tuned for more details. Letâ€™s support Rupi to help her win Mrs. American at the Nationals, as she now represents the State of Illinois.

Her Instagram link is: https://instagram.com/mrsilamerican?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginLas VegasMrs. Illinois American 2022NRIRupi Kaur
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July 22nd, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Thopu Thalas

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – Minor League Cricket 2022

Minor League Cricket 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.