India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Russia bats for safety of its Covid-19 vaccine

Russia bats for safety of its Covid-19 vaccine
August 05
10:20 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MOSCOW: The Russian Ministry of Defence has said that a Covid-19 vaccine that it developed in partnership with the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology appears to be safe. On August 3, a “final medical examination” of participants in clinical trials of the vaccine took place at the Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital, it said in a statement.

The results clearly showed that all volunteers had a clear immune response resulting from vaccination, the ministry said, adding that there were no side effects or abnormalities in the work of the volunteers. “Thus, the available data of laboratory and instrumental studies allow us to speak about the safety and good tolerance of the vaccine,” the statement added.

The announcement comes amid international scepticism surrounding Russia’s approach to developing Covid-19. According to the World Health Organisation, at least 26 Covid-19 vaccine candidates are in clinical trials around the world, including one early-stage one from the Gamaleya Institute, CNBC reported on Monday.

But the UN health agency did not list any second or third-phase trials from Russia in its latest update of the list. Last month, officials in the US, Canada and Britain accused Russia of attempting to hack and steal Covid-19 vaccine data.

In a BBC interview in July, Russia’s envoy in Britain said that there was “no sense” in the allegations. According to Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, the country is planning a mass vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus for October.

“We plan wider (vaccination) for October because we need to launch a new system of treatment gradually,” the Minister told TASS News Agency on Saturday. Another vaccine, developed by the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector, was going through clinical trials, he said. Moreover, the Health Ministry in Russia expects that two more vaccine developers will request permission to start clinical trials on volunteers in the coming weeks.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will it be right decision for India to join QUAD naval exercises?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @indiatvnews: 'Bharat Ki Aastha Mey Ram Hai': PM Modi hails Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan as Golden Moment in History | 10 Points | via @Indiaâ€¦
    h J R

    - August 5, 2020, 8:59 am

    Centre agrees to CBI inquiry into ... - https://t.co/iVnWFCriWs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actorsâ€¦ https://t.co/0GNeSYR6V6
    h J R

    - August 5, 2020, 8:12 am

    Credit for Ram Temple goes to PM ... - https://t.co/z6O2G3aQ0G Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Ayodhyaâ€¦ https://t.co/1zoMugYkuB
    h J R

    - August 5, 2020, 8:09 am

    RT @ANI: #WATCH: Priest at #RamTemple 'Bhoomi Pujan' says, "Nine bricks are kept here... these were sent by devotees of Lord Ram from arounâ€¦
    h J R

    - August 5, 2020, 7:08 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.