Russia confirms record 11,656 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs

May 11
15:32 2020
MOSCOW: Russia has reported a record 11,656 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 221,344, the country’s coronavirus response centre said ont Monday. The more than 10,000 single-day increase has now entered the ninth day, Xinhua news agency.

The death toll grew by 94 to 2,009, while 39,801 people have recovered, including a record of 5,495 over the last 24 hours, the statement said. Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, confirmed 6,169 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 115,909. Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said on Monday that 247,842 people were under medical observation as of Sunday.

More than 5.6 million lab tests for COVID-19 have been conducted across the country so far, it added.

