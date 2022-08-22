MoS Meenakashi Lekhi discusses mutual ties with President of Malta ST JULIAN: Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Monday met President of Malta George Vella and discussed issues of mutual interest including India-EU cooperation. Lekhi is in...

Shubman Gill surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, hits highest score by Indian against Zimbabwe in ODIs HARARE: Indian batter Shubman Gill surpassed Sachin Tendulkar on Monday, scoring the highest individual score by an Indian against Zimbabwe in ODIs. Gill accomplished this feat during the third and...

Vijay Nirani, named as one of India’s most 50 influential Indians by Elite Magazine India NEW DELHI: Over the years, Elite Magazine India has been featuring exemplary Indians, the change-makers, the growth hackers and those who are spearheading India’s growth story as India’s 50 most...

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi in Delhi NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here on Monday. This is CM Reddy’s second meeting with the prime...

Another US delegation lands in Taiwan amid China tensions TAIPEI: Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday received another delegation from the US amid rising tensions with China. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb arrived in Taipei on Sunday night for a...

Engg grad from Kerala leads UAE team in Asia Cup qualifiers Thiruvananthapuram: C.P. Rizwan, the newly-appointed T20 captain of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) cricket team for the Asia Cup qualifier hails from the vibrant seaside town of Thalassery in north...

Sisodia claims of getting ‘message’ from BJP NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that he received a message from the BJP, which offered to “close all cases against him” if he quits...

Russia detains IS bomber plotting terror attack in India MOSCOW: Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it has detained an Islamic State (IS) suicide bomber who was plotting a terror attack in India, the media reported. In a...

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starring ‘Pushpa 2’ begins shooting, pooja held NEW DELHI: After the pan-India success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise‘, actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are all ready to commence shooting for its sequel, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ with the...

India, Australia to deepen bilateral relations in education, skilling, research SYDNEY: India and Australia on Monday reiterated the value of education and innovation in the growth, development and prosperity of both countries and agreed to further deepen long-standing bilateral relations...

Big blow to Congress, after Azad now Anand Sharma resigns from PCC committee post NEW DELHI: Congress party faces another big blow as veteran leader Anand Sharma on Sunday resigned from the post of steering committee chairman for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls. He...

Centre urges SC to handover control to AIFF from CoA NEW DELHI: Centre has urged the Supreme Court to end the tenure of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and direct that the day-to-day management of All India Football Federation shall...

India reports 13,272 new Covid cases, 36 deaths NEW DELHI: India reported 13,272 fresh Covid-19 cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry announced on Saturday. The additional fatalities took the nationwide death toll...

Pakistan, India can’t afford another war: Shehbaz Sharif ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated his country’s strong resolve to maintain peace in the region, but added that sustainable peace in South Asia was linked to the...

UP: 2 die during Janmashtami celebrations at overcrowded Mathura’s Banke Bihari temple MATHURA: Two people died of suffocation and six were injured during Janmashtami celebrations on August 19 at the Banke Bihari temple in Mathura, officials said on Saturday. The temple saw massive...

Taiwan welcomes visit from Japanese politicians amid heightened tensions with China TAIWAN: Amid heightened tensions with China, post the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-governed island, Taiwan’s foreign ministry welcomed the upcoming visit of Japanese politicians. The...

Schools closed in Himachal’s Kullu following incessant rains KULLU: All schools, including the Anganwadi Centres, will be closed throughout the Kullu district. This has been done in view of the incessant rains, said Ashutosh Garg, Kullu Deputy Commissioner on...

Khushi Kapoor raises temperature in black cut-out dress NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor, on Friday, dropped a string of streaming hot pictures from her latest photoshoot in a black cut-out dress. Taking to Instagram,...

Midnight Janmashtami ecstasy grips India NEW DELHI: Devotees thronged Krishna temples across the country to participate in the midnight celebrations on the occasion of Janmashtami. In Mathura, devotees were seen dancing to the tunes of...