Russia detains IS bomber plotting terror attack in India

August 22
14:19 2022
MOSCOW: Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it has detained an Islamic State (IS) suicide bomber who was plotting a terror attack in India, the media reported.

In a statement, the FSB said that the IS terrorist was plotting the “attack against a member of India’s elite leadership”, reports Sputnik News Agency.

It further said the alleged suicide bomber was identified as “a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India”.

The FSB claimed that the terrorist was recruited by an IS leader in Turkey this year. The IS is banned in Russia.

