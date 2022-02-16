Russia does not plan to move its embassy in Ukraine from Kiev
MOSCOW: Russia does not plan to move its embassy in Ukraine from Kiev, a source told Sputnik.
Answering the question whether the Russian side plans to temporarily move the embassy to Kharkov or Odessa amid the transfer of Western embassies from the capital of Ukraine, the source said: “No, our foreign missions continue to work.”
“There are no such plans,” he said. (ANI/Sputnik)
