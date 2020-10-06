India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Russia, France, U.S. call for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Russia, France, U.S. call for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh region
October 06
11:02 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday called for a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Russian Foreign Ministry said.

In a joint statement published by the ministry, Lavrov, Le Drian and Pompeo, representing the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, condemned in the strongest terms the unprecedented and dangerous escalation of violence in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and beyond.

They stressed that recent attacks, allegedly targeting civilian targets, both along the contact line and in the territories of Azerbaijan and Armenia outside the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, pose an unacceptable threat to stability in the region, according to the statement.

“Referring to the statement made by presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries on Oct. 1, the three leading diplomats once again call on the parties in the conflict to immediately and unconditionally come to a ceasefire,” it said.

Battles are still going on along the contact line of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at loggerheads over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh since 1988. Peace talks have been held since 1994 when a ceasefire was reached, but there have been occasional minor clashes. (ANI/Xinhua)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Did India receive maximum support of Trump's administration?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    Due to the global events currently taking place and the constant bombardment of worrying situations, we decided that it would be a good idea to provide our readers with something they could use to distract themselves from all that stress.

    We approached casinoexpressindia and Mr. Saiyaan kindly showed us multiple online casinos in India, all licensed and safe to play and good for a break from the world.

    We checked out several of the online casino India they have reviewed, and it gave us a break of the global events that are happening, all in all, it was a very good way of taking a short breather before returning to our daily tasks.

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Russia, France, U.S. call for ceasefire in ... - https://t.co/iKBPdD7mSM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Armenia #Azerbaijan #DonaldTrump #JeanYvesLeDrian #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #NagornoKarabakh #Republicans #SergeiLavrov #Turkey #UnitedStates #USA #World
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 5:32 am

    US Senate Panel To Start Nomination ... - https://t.co/u1pwvOX5uW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmyConeyBarrett #AnthonyFauci #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 5:25 am

    One person killed, 590 injured in clashes in #Kyrgyzstan - https://t.co/9nmbdGopS7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #KyrgyzParliament #KyrgyzstanCapital #KyrgyzstanClashes #KyrgyzstanCurrency #KyrgyzstanNews #KyrgyzstanNewsUpdate #World
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 5:03 am

    #IPL betting: Five people including ... - https://t.co/ijalD35iaM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #BCCI #ChennaiSuperKings #Coronavirus #CSK #Dhoni #HardikPandya #IndianPremierLeague #IPLbetting #IPLIndiaBudget #IPLinUAE #IPLNews #IPLupdates #JaspritBumrah
    h J R

    - October 6, 2020, 4:57 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.